Guam's Hotel and Restaurant Association Hosts Gala: A Night of Southern Charm

The Guam Hotel and Restaurant Association (GHRA) held its annual gala at the Hyatt Regency Guam on March 16, drawing several hundred guests to a sophisticated evening themed 'A Night of Southern Charm'. This prestigious event not only showcased fashion and fine dining but also highlighted the GHRA's commitment to the tourism community through more than three decades of support.

Enchanting Evening of Elegance and Support

With an ambiance reminiscent of southern charm, the gala saw women in chic cocktail dresses adorned with fascinators, while men complemented their blazers with stylish hats. This year's gala deviated from traditional round table setups, opting instead for family-style settings on rectangular tables, adding a fresh twist to the event's presentation. The meticulous attention to detail extended to the menu, which featured a selection of signature cocktails, bourbon, and whiskey, perfectly paired with a curated lineup of dishes.

Decades of Dedication to Tourism and Hospitality

For over 30 years, the GHRA's annual gala has played a pivotal role in supporting valuable industry programs and services for its members. Beyond a night of celebration, the event underscores the association's enduring commitment to advancing Guam's tourism and hospitality sector. The GHRA's efforts contribute significantly to the island's economic vitality and the global promotion of its cultural heritage.

Fashion Forward: A Showcase of Local Talent

Highlighting the evening's fashion dimension, Norman Analista, founder of Analista & Co., a Guam-based fashion brand known for its bespoke apparel, added a local flair to the event's elegance. Analista's designs have graced celebrities and influencers across the globe, and his participation in the gala exemplified the rich talent residing in Guam's fashion industry. For those seeking more on the event's fashion highlights, tastemaker671 and analista_co on Instagram offer an inside look into the glamour of the night.