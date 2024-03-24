Guam Tourist Arrivals Surge to 50% of Pre-Pandemic Levels; GVB and United Launch 30% Discount for 80th Liberation Day

Guam's tourism sector is witnessing a notable recovery, with arrivals now reaching 50% of pre-pandemic figures, a significant improvement from the 30% to 40% range observed over the past few years. This resurgence is according to preliminary data from the Guam Visitors Bureau (GVB) for the first five months of fiscal 2024, from October 1 to February 29.

Rebuilding Tourism

From October to February, Guam welcomed 341,742 visitors, surpassing the 249,182 recorded during the same period in fiscal 2023, and marking a stark contrast to the much lower numbers in 2022 and 2021. Despite this progress, current arrivals are still half of those in 2019 and earlier years. GVB officials have indicated that achieving full recovery from the pandemic's impacts will take additional years. The construction industry, buoyed by military projects and federal funds, has played a crucial role in sustaining the local economy during this period of rebuilding.

Strategic Partnerships and Promotions

In an effort to further boost tourism, particularly for the upcoming 80th anniversary of Guam's Liberation in July, GVB has partnered with United Airlines to offer up to a 30% discount on roundtrip airfares between the United States, including Hawaii, and Guam. The promotion, dubbed 'Homecoming,' targets approximately 150,000 Guamanians and Micronesians residing in the U.S., with the goal of attracting at least 4,000 additional visitors to the island for the Liberation Day festivities. GVB President Carl Gutierrez emphasized the initiative's aim to make it more affordable for Guamanians living stateside to 'come home' and partake in the celebrations, highlighting the CHamoru spirit.

Enhancing Air Connectivity

Complementing the 'Homecoming' promotion, United Airlines is set to commence daily nonstop flights between Guam and Tokyo Haneda International Airport starting May 1. This new route is expected to add an additional 25,000 seats between May 1 and September 30, significantly increasing connectivity and potentially boosting tourist arrivals from Japan. The move is part of a broader strategy to diversify and strengthen Guam's tourism industry by improving air access from key markets.

As Guam continues to recover and rebuild its tourism sector, these initiatives represent important steps towards not only regaining pre-pandemic visitor levels but also ensuring the long-term sustainability and growth of the industry. The collaboration between GVB and United Airlines, coupled with the introduction of new flight routes, illustrates a commitment to enhancing Guam's appeal as a destination and fostering a sense of community among Guamanians worldwide.