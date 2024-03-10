Guam Students Shine at Mes CHamoru 2024: Preserving Ancestral Knowledge and Culture

On March 9, 2024, the Agana Shopping Center became a vibrant hub of cultural exchange and learning during the Mes CHamoru School Showcase. This event spotlighted the efforts of Guam's students in preserving and promoting their CHamoru heritage, with a special focus on language, traditional medicine, and the arts. Among the participants, 11-year-old Alejandra Santos from Jose Rios Middle School stood out by sharing her deep interest in the medicinal plants used by her ancestors, demonstrating the younger generation's commitment to cultural preservation.

Advertisment

Embracing Ancestral Wisdom

Alejandra Santos, with her display of medicinal plants, captivated visitors by explaining the uses of various indigenous species, such as the pupulu plant for treating sores. Starting her journey in traditional healing at the tender age of six, Santos represents a bridge between past and future, emphasizing the importance of ancestral knowledge in contemporary life. Her participation underscored the event's broader mission: to foster a deeper connection among Guam's youth to their CHamoru roots.

Cultural Immersion through Arts

Advertisment

The showcase wasn't just about medicinal plants; it was also a celebration of CHamoru arts. Students, accompanied by their teachers on guitar, performed songs in CHamoru, bringing the language and its stories to life. Notable performances included a mother-son duet by Kaius Acfalle and his mom Irene, highlighting the event's focus on community and family involvement in cultural education. These performances were a testament to the successful integration of the arts into the CHamoru Language Culture Program, enriching students' learning experiences.

Implications for Cultural Preservation

The success of the Mes CHamoru School Showcase at Agana Shopping Center signals a promising future for cultural preservation in Guam. Through educational initiatives and community engagement, the island's youth are becoming active custodians of their heritage. This event not only celebrated CHamoru Month but also showcased the tangible outcomes of immersive cultural education. As students like Alejandra Santos continue to explore and share their ancestral knowledge, they pave the way for a future where traditional practices are not just remembered but lived.