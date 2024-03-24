Guam Set for Major Real Estate Revaluation: Firms Bid on Multimillion-Dollar Contract

Guam is embarking on a significant real estate revaluation, marking a pivotal moment for property owners and financial policy on the island. Real estate firms are in the final stages of preparing their bids for a lucrative contract that will encompass the reappraisal of approximately 71,000 parcels. This comprehensive review aims to accurately reflect the current values of land, buildings, and homes, setting the stage for future real property tax assessments.

Extended Deadline Spurs Comprehensive Proposals

The bid submission deadline, initially set for March 22, has been extended to March 29, providing firms additional time to refine their proposals. This extension came as a response to numerous inquiries regarding the request for proposals (RFP), highlighting the complexity and significance of the project. Marie Lizama, acting director of the Department of Revenue and Taxation, emphasized the importance of addressing all questions to ensure clarity and precision in the proposals submitted.

Implications of the Revaluation

Once completed, the revaluation is expected to showcase the collective value of Guam's real estate, which has not been systematically appraised for a decade. The last comprehensive appraisal, conducted between 2014 and 2015, revealed a significant increase in property values, from $11.58 billion to $16.9 billion. This upward trend is anticipated to continue, potentially impacting Guam's legal debt limit and highlighting the need for updated real property tax assessments. Moreover, the real estate market has seen marked changes, with median home prices and construction costs soaring, further emphasizing the need for a current and accurate valuation.

Historical Context and Future Outlook

Guam law mandates a revaluation of all real property every five years, a schedule that has not been strictly adhered to. The forthcoming appraisal aims to rectify this lapse, providing a transparent and updated reflection of property values across the island. As real estate firms ready their bids, the outcome of this revaluation holds significant implications for government revenue, property taxation, and the broader economic landscape of Guam. Stakeholders eagerly await the completion of this critical project, set to redefine the fiscal parameters and real estate valuations on the island.