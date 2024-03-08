Guam Proposes Stricter Stray Dog Control: Microchipping Mandatory, Shelter Periods Shortened

On Wednesday, the Department of Agriculture rallied for the Mayors' Council of Guam's endorsement of an amended stray dog control bill, aiming to redefine pet ownership and enhance community safety on the island. Agriculture Director Chelsa Muna highlighted the urgency of legislative support to expedite the bill's passage, emphasizing the need for microchipping pets, shortening shelter holding periods, and revising definitions for 'pet,' 'owner,' and 'vicious' animals.

Bill 148-37: A Closer Look

Introduced by Sen. William Parkinson on July 6, 2023, the bill seeks substantial changes to how stray and feral animals are managed. Key among these is the requirement for pets to be microchipped, a move designed to improve the identification process and aid in the swift return of lost animals to their owners. By redefining a 'pet' as a cat or dog with a collar or microchip, the bill aims to streamline shelter operations, reducing the holding period for identified pets to just three days before adoption or humane euthanasia is considered. For feral animals, the holding period is further reduced to 24 hours, reflecting their status as non-pets.

Addressing Community Safety and Animal Welfare

The proposal also tackles the definition of pet ownership, reducing the threshold to one day of feeding or sheltering an animal. This change addresses the growing issue of stray animals being fed by residents, inadvertently contributing to the population problem. In response to concerns about animal welfare, the bill proposes a more humane approach to managing stray animals, ensuring they are not left without care while awaiting space in shelters. The legislation also aims to enhance community safety by redefining the criteria for classifying an animal as 'vicious,' a move that could lead to more proactive management of aggressive animals.

Implications for the Future

The Department of Agriculture's push for this bill underscores a broader effort to tackle Guam's stray dog issue head-on. With plans to hire additional animal control officers and continued support for spaying and neutering programs, the bill represents a multifaceted approach to ensuring the safety of Guam's communities and the welfare of its animal population. As the Mayors' Council of Guam weighs in on this critical issue, the outcome could set a precedent for how stray animal populations are managed across the island, potentially serving as a model for other jurisdictions facing similar challenges.