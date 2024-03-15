Guam Green Growth Unveils Diverse 4th Conservation Corps Cohort to Propel Island Sustainability

The University of Guam's Center for Island Sustainability and Sea Grant recently introduced the newest members of the Guam Green Growth (G3) Conservation Corps, marking the 4th cycle of this innovative workforce development program. Aimed at nurturing the next generation of environmental leaders, this cohort brings together individuals from a variety of professional backgrounds, including accounting, human resources, architecture, and broadcasting, all united by a common goal: to advance sustainability and environmental protection efforts on the island.

Unique Blend of Expertise

The 12 new members of the G3 Conservation Corps, announced on February 27 at the UOG Global Learning and Engagement Building, embody the program's commitment to diversity and interdisciplinary collaboration. Addressing the cohort, UOG Senior Vice President and Provost Sharleen Santos Bamba highlighted the importance of their varied perspectives in tackling environmental challenges. Whether it's through agriculture, aquaculture, or efforts to control invasive species, the program prepares its participants with practical skills and knowledge to make tangible contributions to Guam's green economy.

Training for Tomorrow's Green Jobs

Throughout the five-month program, Corps members will engage in comprehensive training covering key sustainability areas such as island beautification, invasive species removal, reforestation, circular economy practices, and renewable energy. This hands-on experience is complemented by opportunities to work with environmental organizations and initiatives, both locally and across Micronesia. By the program's conclusion, participants will have earned up to 80 continuing education units (CEUs) from UOG Global Learning and Engagement, positioning them well for careers in the emerging green economy.

Pathways to Success

Success stories from previous cohorts underscore the program's effectiveness in fostering career transitions aligned with sustainability goals. According to Austin Shelton, Director of UOG Center for Island Sustainability and Sea Grant, over 70 percent of graduates have either secured green jobs or pursued further training in related fields. The G3 Conservation Corps not only equips its members with vital skills but also opens doors to a range of professional opportunities within Guam's green growth sector.

As the fourth cohort embarks on their journey, the potential for positive environmental impact is immense. With their diverse backgrounds and shared commitment to sustainability, these new members are poised to contribute meaningfully to Guam's green future. The G3 Conservation Corps continues to demonstrate the power of bringing together varied talents and perspectives to address complex environmental challenges, paving the way for a more sustainable island community.