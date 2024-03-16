Guam Green Growth Unveils 4th Conservation Corps Cohort, Diverse Professionals Join Environmental Initiative

The University of Guam's Guam Green Growth (G3) Conservation Corps recently introduced its fourth cohort, a diverse group of professionals from various industries, including an accountant, a former on-air personality, an architect, and a human resources expert. These 12 new members, unveiled on Feb. 27 at the UOG Global Learning and Engagement Building, are set to embark on a transformative five-month journey aimed at contributing to island sustainability and environmental conservation efforts.

From Varied Careers to Green Ambitions

Despite their varied backgrounds, the new cohort members share a common goal: to pivot their careers towards the burgeoning green economy. The initiative not only offers them an opportunity to apply their skills in new ways but also to play a crucial role in tackling climate change and sustainability issues facing Guam and the wider Pacific region. Their motivations for joining the program are as diverse as their professional experiences, ranging from a desire to merge research with practical solutions to a lifelong passion for addressing climate change's impacts on their island community.

Training and Opportunities Ahead

Throughout the program, the G3 Conservation Corps will engage in comprehensive training covering a wide array of sustainability-related areas, such as agriculture and aquaculture, island beautification, invasive species removal, reforestation, circular economy practices, recycling, and renewable energy. This hands-on experience is complemented by the opportunity to collaborate with a variety of environmental organizations and initiatives. Upon completion, participants will earn up to 80 continuing education units (CEUs) from UOG Global Learning and Engagement, equipping them with valuable credentials for their future careers in the green sector.

A Pathway to a Greener Future

The G3 initiative, facilitated by the UOG Center for Island Sustainability and Sea Grant, in cooperation with the Office of the Governor of Guam and the G3 Working Group, aims to address sustainability challenges and foster a green economy in the island region. By aligning with the 17 UN Sustainable Development Goals and the G3 Action Framework, the program not only prepares its participants for green jobs but also contributes to the larger goal of sustainable development for Guam and beyond. With over 70 percent of past graduates successfully transitioning into green jobs or further training, the G3 Conservation Corps is a testament to the potential for diverse professionals to drive meaningful environmental change.