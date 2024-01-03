Guam Ethics Commission Asserts Jurisdiction Over Fair Treatment Complaint

The Guam Ethics Commission has taken a decisive step towards upholding fair treatment and ethical standards within government agencies. During a board gathering on December 29, 2023, the commission expressed its intent to investigate an ethics violation complaint lodged against an agency employee on August 6, 2023. A total of eight complaints were reviewed, with this being the only one accepted for further investigation, as the remaining seven fell outside the commission’s jurisdiction.

Achievements Amidst Challenges

In a press release, the commission spotlighted its determination to promote ethical behavior and accountability across the board. Undeterred by the disruptions caused by Typhoon Mawar, a total of 2,770 employees successfully completed the mandatory Ethics in Government Program. This achievement indicates a 10% increase from the previous year’s completion rate, signaling the commission’s undimmed commitment to fostering a culture of integrity within the government.

Recognition and Milestones

The Guam Ethics Commission’s efforts in ethics compliance were acknowledged at the 45th annual conference of the Council on Government Ethics Laws. For the first time, the commission was included in the Ethics Bluebook, a prestigious publication that showcases best practices in ethics compliance globally. Executive Director Jesse Quenga expressed a sense of pride in the commission’s accomplishments, noting the significant strides made since the commission began processing complaints in March 2022.

The Path to Ethical Governance

The commission’s journey has been marked by resilience and perseverance. Its reestablishment in 2004 was delayed due to funding issues, and it held its inaugural meeting only in September 2019. Today, the commission stands as a beacon of ethical conduct and accountability, a testament to its unwavering dedication to maintaining the highest standards of integrity in public service.