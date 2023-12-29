GSPCA Rescues Critically Underweight Seal Pup Amid Storm Gerrit

In a stirring display of compassion and responsibility, the Guernsey Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (GSPCA) has undertaken the rescue and rehabilitation of an extremely underweight grey seal pup, endearingly christened as Baby Shark. Discovered in Frying Pan Bay on Boxing Day, the young seal’s weight was a concerning 17 kilograms, drastically falling short of the 40kg average for its age group. The pup’s plight was brought to light by an observant member of the public, who reported the noticeably emaciated creature to the GSPCA.

Intensive Care for Baby Shark

Upon receiving the alert, GSPCA’s Head of Marine Mammals, Geoff George, confirmed Baby Shark’s critical health condition. The seal’s precarious state necessitates round-the-clock attention and intensive care. GSPCA Manager Steve Byrne further emphasized that Baby Shark is the organization’s second rescue this season, underscoring the urgent need for their specialized intensive care facilities for seals. These facilities are slated for reconstruction in the coming year, indicating a continued commitment to wildlife conservation.

GSPCA’s Advisory for Public Encounters with Seals

The GSPCA issued guidelines on handling encounters with seal pups, urging the public to observe healthy pups from a distance for a day without interference. However, if a pup appears unwell, thin, or injured, the organization recommends immediate reporting to GSPCA. This advice reflects the GSPCA’s dual role in both wildlife conservation and public education, empowering the community to actively participate in safeguarding biodiversity.

Remarkable Track Record amid Adverse Conditions

Despite being in the throes of the adverse weather conditions ushered in by Storm Gerrit, the GSPCA’s dedication to its mission is unwavering. Over the past decade, the organization has successfully reintroduced over 32 grey seal pups back into the wild, a testament to their relentless efforts and expertise. Concurrently, the storm forced Condor Ferries to cancel several cross-channel services, highlighting the severity of the weather conditions at the time of Baby Shark’s rescue.