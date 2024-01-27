Groundbreaking Research to be Unveiled at 2024 STS Annual Meeting

The Society of Thoracic Surgeons (STS) is set to unveil groundbreaking research at their 2024 Annual Meeting in San Antonio, shedding light on the latest strides in cardiothoracic patient care. The spotlight will be on an array of studies, featuring a longitudinal analysis of elderly patients post-esophageal cancer resection and a study examining cardiac surgery following transcatheter aortic valve replacement (TAVR).

Highlighting Elderly Patients Post-Esophageal Cancer Resection

This longitudinal study centered on the elderly patients who had undergone esophageal cancer resection. The researchers used data from the STS database linked with Medicare information, covering a total of 4,798 patients. The study yielded predictors for long-term survival and readmission rates, thereby providing valuable insights that could enhance clinical practice.

Cardiac Surgery Following TAVR

Another key study took a close look at cardiac surgery trends and outcomes following TAVR. Using the STS Adult Cardiac Surgery Database, the researchers documented the increased reports of subsequent cardiac operations. The study unearthed a rise in the need for both aortic and non-aortic valve surgeries post-TAVR. The findings have significant implications, given the elevated risk factors of mortality and stroke rates associated with these surgeries.

STS 2023 Clinical Practice Guidelines for Atrial Fibrillation

The meeting also featured a discussion on the STS 2023 Clinical Practice Guidelines for the surgical treatment of atrial fibrillation (AF). The guidelines recommended a multidisciplinary approach, comprehensive assessment, and underscored the importance of long-term follow-up in managing AF. The guidelines particularly spotlighted surgical ablation (SA) and left atrial appendage occlusion (LAAO) as key strategies.

KEYNOTE-671 Study

Finally, the KEYNOTE-671 study, which focused on early-stage non-small-cell lung cancer (NSCLC), was presented. The study showed that neoadjuvant therapy with pembrolizumab plus chemotherapy, followed by adjuvant pembrolizumab, improved event-free survival (EFS) without delaying surgery. This held true regardless of nodal status, disease stage, or surgery type.

These studies presented at the STS 2024 Annual Meeting underline the advancements in cardiothoracic patient care. They offer new insights into improving patient outcomes, highlighting the importance of ongoing research in this field.