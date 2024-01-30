Groundbreaking Begins for Southwood Circle: A New Mixed-Use Community in Winnipeg

With the first spade hitting the ground, the much-anticipated Southwood Circle, a mixed-use, multi-family community, has finally commenced construction near the Fort Garry campus in Winnipeg. The sprawling development promises to redefine the landscape of the former Southwood Golf Course lands, bringing together residential spaces, retail outlets, restaurants, and a host of amenities, all within a walkable and vibrant living experience.

Phase One: Laying the Foundation

The initial phase of this ambitious endeavour is a testament to thoughtful planning and environmental stewardship. It encompasses riverbank stabilization to safeguard against erosion, forestry initiatives to combat the relentless Dutch elm disease, comprehensive site servicing, and road construction. The aim is to create an environment that not only respects but also enhances the natural surroundings, setting the stage for a sustainable and thriving community.

Temporary Closures and Detours

As construction activities gain momentum, safety remains paramount. Active transportation pathways within Southwood Circle have been temporarily closed to ensure public safety. However, the inconvenience has been mitigated with a well-planned detour redirecting pedestrians and cyclists to alternative routes via Agassiz Dr. and Thatcher Dr. to University Crescent.

UM Properties Inc., in a collaborative effort with the University of Manitoba and the City of Winnipeg, is at the helm, overseeing the provision of safe access routes. They have also been instrumental in the installation of clear and informative signage to guide users along the detour.

Further Developments

As part of the ongoing construction plans, a significant overhaul of Sifton Rd. and Dysart Rd. is in the pipeline. Future updates concerning closures and detours will be communicated to the public in a timely manner to ensure minimal disruption.

Residents looking for more information or construction updates can visit the Southwood Circle website or reach out to Nancy Orris-Snidal at UM Properties Inc. They are also encouraged to follow Southwood Circle's social media channels on Instagram, Facebook, or LinkedIn to stay updated on the project's progress.