Groundbreaking $3.2 Million RV Djildjit Vessel to Boost Western Australia's Fisheries Research

Western Australia's dedication to fisheries research has been significantly bolstered with the inauguration of a state-of-the-art $3.2 million research vessel, the RV Djildjit, in Geraldton. This notable investment, funded by the Cook Government, is designed to substitute the currently non-operational RV George Cassels. The RV Djildjit, a product of the local Mid West business, Dongara Marine, is the embodiment of 'knowledge and understanding of aquamarine fish or fisheries research', a name chosen in association with Noongar elders.

Aquatic Guardian

Stationed at Hillarys, the RV Djildjit is projected to bolster a wide range of fisheries research and science activities across the state. The 18.6-meter vessel is equipped to handle an array of specialized research tools including fish traps, crustacean pots, baited remote underwater video systems (BRUVs), remotely operated vehicles (ROVs), and towed underwater survey cameras. The RV Djildjit is poised to play an instrumental role in surveying and monitoring the health of valuable fisheries such as western rock lobster, crabs, and demersal fish. This endeavour is crucial in ensuring their sustainability and securing Marine Stewardship Council accreditation.

Contributing to Marine Research

Additionally, the RV Djildjit will contribute significantly to the Shark Monitoring Network and the State-wide Fish Aggregating Devices program. This initiative further underlines the commitment to advancing Western Australia's fisheries research and ensuring sustainable management of the marine ecosystem.

Boosting Local Economy

In a further nod to the region's manufacturing prowess and job market support, Dongara Marine has also won a tender to design and construct a new patrol vessel by September 2025. Fisheries Minister Don Punch stressed the significance of a fit-for-purpose fleet in safeguarding the sustainability of the state's fisheries, with the RV Djildjit's maiden voyage scheduled for March off the Mid West coast. Geraldton MLA Lara Dalton remarked on the investment's critical role in creating local jobs and fostering regional manufacturing, particularly in the Mid West's boat building and maintenance industry.