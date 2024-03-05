Grocery Outlet Donates $2,000 in Groceries to Rescue Mission of Mahoning Valley

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio - In a heartfelt gesture of community support, Grocery Outlet in Boardman has contributed $2,000 worth of groceries to the Rescue Mission of the Mahoning Valley, a significant aid aimed at feeding those in need. The initiative, stemming from the 'Christmas for the Mission' campaign held during November and December 2023, saw patrons at the register donating towards the purchase of essential food items for the mission. Sarah and Eric Senges, the proprietors of Grocery Outlet, coordinated with the mission to identify the most needed items, subsequently procuring canned corn, green beans, fruit, cereal, and more.

Community Engagement and Support

Throughout the holiday season, Grocery Outlet's customers showed immense generosity, contributing to the campaign with the goal of supporting the local community. The collected funds were then used by the Senges to purchase and donate high-demand food supplies. This act of kindness underscores the community's commitment to supporting one another, especially those facing hardships.

Impact on the Rescue Mission

Mike Byers, kitchen director at the Rescue Mission of the Mahoning Valley, expressed profound gratitude for the donation. "This donation will help us feed hundreds of people who come to us for a hot meal every day," Byers remarked. The contribution from Grocery Outlet not only provides immediate relief by supplying necessary food items but also strengthens the bond between local businesses and community service organizations.

Looking Ahead

The successful collaboration between Grocery Outlet, its customers, and the Rescue Mission of the Mahoning Valley paints a hopeful picture of community solidarity and mutual support. As local businesses and residents continue to work together, such initiatives can serve as a beacon of hope and a model for other communities striving to address and alleviate the challenges of hunger and homelessness.

The gesture by Grocery Outlet and its patrons not only fills stomachs but also hearts, reinforcing the belief in the power of community and the impact of collective action. It stands as a testament to what can be achieved when businesses and individuals come together for a common cause, setting an inspiring example for others to follow.