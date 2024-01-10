Grid Battery Metals Advances Nickel Exploration to Meet EV Demand

Canada-based Grid Battery Metals has initiated the fourth phase of its nickel exploration program in British Columbia. The company has been involved in a rigorous exploration program aimed at meeting the growing demand for battery metals, which lie at the heart of electric vehicle (EV) production. The surge in EV production and the global push towards cleaner energy sources have fueled an increased interest in metals such as nickel, lithium, and cobalt. Prominent players in the EV industry like Tesla and Rivian, which share the trading floor with Grid Battery Metals, could significantly benefit from advancements in nickel exploration and mining.

Nickel Project and Exploration Plan

Grid Battery Metals has announced the National Instrument 43-101 Technical Report for the Nickel Project in the Takla Lake Area BC, along with the proposed fourth phase of exploration plans for 2024. The Nickel Project includes five non-contiguous mineral claim blocks in three groups, with the principal target being nickel occurring as awaruite. The project is partially adjacent to FPX Nickel Corp’s Decar Nickel Project, which is globally recognized as the 7th largest nickel deposit in the world.

Fourth Phase of Exploration

The fourth phase of the exploration aims to identify new nickel deposits and expand the known reserves, thereby securing a stable supply of the metal for battery production. This phase comes at a pivotal time when the market is acutely aware of the importance of sustainable and reliable sources of battery metals. It will be carried out by Grid’s subsidiary, AC DC Battery Metals Inc, with an approximate budget of CAD 200,000. The exploration program will include field work on all three claim blocks targeting historic results and sampling and mapping of untested magnetic anomalies.

Implication for the EV Industry

The exploration program’s success could provide a significant boost to companies in the EV industry, as nickel is a critical component in the production of EV batteries. The increased availability of nickel could lead to advancements in battery technology, bolstering the performance and efficiency of EVs. This comes at a time when the world is making strides towards cleaner and more sustainable energy sources, and the EV industry is poised to play a significant role in this transition.