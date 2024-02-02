Gremio's Yeferson Soteldo Sidelined by Significant Injury

In a significant blow to the Gremio de Porto Alegre football team, premier striker, Venezuelan Yeferson Soteldo has been confirmed to be grappling with a severe injury. The club's medical team, following an imaging test, diagnosed Soteldo with a grade 3-C injury to the adductor longus muscle of his right thigh.

Unexpected Injury Strikes Down Soteldo

The injury was sustained during what seemed to be a routine match against Juventude. Soteldo's injury brings an unexpected setback to both the player and the team, as he will be unable to contribute to Gremio's efforts on the field for the foreseeable future.

Recovery Process Underway

Gremio's official statement confirmed that Soteldo has already begun his recovery journey and is currently undergoing physiotherapy treatment. The club, however, refrained from specifying the expected time frame for Soteldo's absence from the field.

Sidelines Likely to Extend

Despite Gremio's silence on the estimated duration of Soteldo's recovery, reports from media sources including 'Ge' suggest that the player could be sidelined for a minimum of two months. This grade-three strain, often associated with a tear in the muscle, typically necessitates a recovery period of around two months, according to medical experts.

This injury adds another layer of challenge to Gremio's campaign, who have been relying heavily on Soteldo's performance this season. His absence will undoubtedly be felt on the pitch in the coming weeks.