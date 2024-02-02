Greif, Inc. Partners with NHL's Columbus Blue Jackets for Community Betterment

Industrial packaging giant, Greif, Inc., has entered into a dynamic corporate partnership with the Columbus Blue Jackets of the National Hockey League (NHL) through 2026. This alliance, however, extends far beyond the ice rink, demonstrating a shared commitment to community welfare and youth empowerment.

Boosting Community Initiatives

In an innovative move, the partnership introduces a novel fundraising mechanism for the Blue Jackets Foundation. For every blocked shot made by the team's players in home and away games, Greif pledges to donate $5. With the Blue Jackets already boasting over 850 blocked shots, this initiative promises a substantial boost to the Foundation's community-focused endeavors.

Empowering Youth Through Sport

More than just a financial contribution, the partnership also bolsters the Blue Jackets' Power Play Challenge. Co-presented by Greif and OhioHealth, this free, hockey-themed wellness curriculum is designed to promote healthy living among children. By harnessing the universal appeal of sport, the program aims to instill the values of physical fitness and well-being in the younger generation.

A Shared Vision for a Healthier Future

Both Greif and the Columbus Blue Jackets are excited about a partnership that transcends sporting success to impact community health and well-being positively. The alliance signifies the organizations' deep-seated commitment to giving back to the community and aligns perfectly with their respective visions for a healthier, more vibrant future.