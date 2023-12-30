Gozo Government Postpones Property Tax Hike Amid Overdevelopment Concerns

In a move to curb rampant overdevelopment, the government of Gozo has announced the postponement of a proposed property tax increase. The increment, originally slated for implementation by the end of the year, has been pushed back by a month. This delay aims to alleviate the strain on the Inland Revenue department, currently grappling with a backlog of promise of sale agreements awaiting registration.

Stamp Duty Hike Postponed

The proposed increase would affect properties in Gozo located outside urban conservation areas. The current stamp duty for such properties stands at a reduced rate of 2% and was set to rise to 5%. This reduced tax rate was introduced as part of a scheme in 2018 to breathe new life into Gozo’s then stagnant property market.

Impacts of the Tax Incentive

The tax incentive scheme proved successful in its initial goal, doubling property deeds registration in the year following its introduction. However, the Gozo Business Chamber and the Gozo Regional Development Authority (GRDA) have raised concerns about the longer-term effects of the scheme.

They argue that the tax incentive has inadvertently fostered unchecked development, especially of large apartment blocks. This rampant development could have far-reaching consequences, affecting the community, environment, and even Gozo’s economic health in the long run.

Concerns Raised by GRDA

The GRDA has voiced its concern that the scheme does not differentiate between property types, buyer categories, or whether buyers are Gozo residents. This lack of distinction, they argue, could distort the market by encouraging excessive holiday or buy-to-rent property developments, potentially harming both the environment and Gozo’s long-term economy.

In response to these concerns, Finance Minister Clyde Caruana has announced the one-month postponement. The delay will allow for further consideration of the potential implications of the tax increment and provide some relief to the Inland Revenue department, currently struggling with a backlog of registrations.