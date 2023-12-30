en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
BNN Newsroom

Gozo Government Postpones Property Tax Hike Amid Overdevelopment Concerns

author
By: Momen Zellmi
Published: December 30, 2023 at 5:18 pm EST
Gozo Government Postpones Property Tax Hike Amid Overdevelopment Concerns

In a move to curb rampant overdevelopment, the government of Gozo has announced the postponement of a proposed property tax increase. The increment, originally slated for implementation by the end of the year, has been pushed back by a month. This delay aims to alleviate the strain on the Inland Revenue department, currently grappling with a backlog of promise of sale agreements awaiting registration.

Stamp Duty Hike Postponed

The proposed increase would affect properties in Gozo located outside urban conservation areas. The current stamp duty for such properties stands at a reduced rate of 2% and was set to rise to 5%. This reduced tax rate was introduced as part of a scheme in 2018 to breathe new life into Gozo’s then stagnant property market.

Impacts of the Tax Incentive

The tax incentive scheme proved successful in its initial goal, doubling property deeds registration in the year following its introduction. However, the Gozo Business Chamber and the Gozo Regional Development Authority (GRDA) have raised concerns about the longer-term effects of the scheme.

They argue that the tax incentive has inadvertently fostered unchecked development, especially of large apartment blocks. This rampant development could have far-reaching consequences, affecting the community, environment, and even Gozo’s economic health in the long run.

Concerns Raised by GRDA

The GRDA has voiced its concern that the scheme does not differentiate between property types, buyer categories, or whether buyers are Gozo residents. This lack of distinction, they argue, could distort the market by encouraging excessive holiday or buy-to-rent property developments, potentially harming both the environment and Gozo’s long-term economy.

In response to these concerns, Finance Minister Clyde Caruana has announced the one-month postponement. The delay will allow for further consideration of the potential implications of the tax increment and provide some relief to the Inland Revenue department, currently struggling with a backlog of registrations.

0
BNN Newsroom
author

Momen Zellmi

Momen Zellmi stands out as an esteemed political commentator, researcher, and diplomatic counselor. With a doctorate in Language Policy, he has helmed editorial roles at key regional news outlets such as KomalNews, Shrova Agency, and Zanko Kurd. Zellmi's compelling articles have caught the eye of international audiences, solidifying his reputation in journalism. Among his acclaimed publications are two insightful books: "Islamic Jihadists in the Middle East" and "ISIS: Origins and Trajectory." These tomes cast a discerning light on the ascendancy and sway of radical groups in the Middle East, unearthing their deep-seated objectives and game plans. Given his profound understanding of Middle Eastern political intricacies, Zellmi proves an invaluable correspondent for any newsroom.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Inbetweeners Star Emily Atack Announces Pregnancy, Shares Journey Toward Motherhood

By BNN Correspondents

Eva Mendes' Heartwarming Banter with Father Over Slang Sparks Joy

By BNN Correspondents

Google Pixel Tablet's Identity Crisis: A Tale of Two Roles

By Wojciech Zylm

Sign Language Takes Center Stage: NTVWeekendEdition Paves the Way for Inclusive Media

By BNN Correspondents

The Future of Work: How Generative AI, Metaverse Meetings, and Persona ...
@BNN Newsroom · 4 hours
The Future of Work: How Generative AI, Metaverse Meetings, and Persona ...
heart comment 0
Eileen Dunne Reflects on Life Changes and Memorable Career Moments

By Emmanuel Abara Benson

Eileen Dunne Reflects on Life Changes and Memorable Career Moments
Welcoming 2024: A Global Tapestry of New Year Traditions

By BNN Correspondents

Welcoming 2024: A Global Tapestry of New Year Traditions
2023: A Year of Environmental Progress and Climate Justice Advocacy

By Dil Bar Irshad

2023: A Year of Environmental Progress and Climate Justice Advocacy
Underweight Grey Seal Pup ‘Baby Shark’ Rescued in Guernsey

By Salman Khan

Underweight Grey Seal Pup 'Baby Shark' Rescued in Guernsey
Latest Headlines
World News
Desecration of Martyr Udham Singh's Statue Sparks National Outrage
35 seconds
Desecration of Martyr Udham Singh's Statue Sparks National Outrage
Celtic Overcomes Rangers, Takes Commanding Lead in Scottish Premiership
1 min
Celtic Overcomes Rangers, Takes Commanding Lead in Scottish Premiership
Maltese Waterpolo Team's Challenging Conclusion at SportMalta Christmas Cup
3 mins
Maltese Waterpolo Team's Challenging Conclusion at SportMalta Christmas Cup
Setting Sail for Success: 5 Strategies to Keep New Year Fitness Resolutions Afloat
10 mins
Setting Sail for Success: 5 Strategies to Keep New Year Fitness Resolutions Afloat
UN Security Council Concludes 9524th Meeting Amid Global Tensions
10 mins
UN Security Council Concludes 9524th Meeting Amid Global Tensions
UN Security Council Adjourns 9524th Meeting: Implications for Global Peace
11 mins
UN Security Council Adjourns 9524th Meeting: Implications for Global Peace
Ole Miss Rebels Clinch Historic Victory in 2023 Peach Bowl
16 mins
Ole Miss Rebels Clinch Historic Victory in 2023 Peach Bowl
Buffalo Sabres Navigate Unexpected Coaching Change Amid Crucial Game
21 mins
Buffalo Sabres Navigate Unexpected Coaching Change Amid Crucial Game
China Advocates Peaceful Resolution to Russia-Ukraine Conflict
21 mins
China Advocates Peaceful Resolution to Russia-Ukraine Conflict
South Africa's Health Department Highlights Rheumatic Fever and Heart Disease
4 hours
South Africa's Health Department Highlights Rheumatic Fever and Heart Disease
2023: A Year of Change and Challenges - A Comprehensive Review
5 hours
2023: A Year of Change and Challenges - A Comprehensive Review
'YearEnder2023': A Chronicle of A Year That Shaped The World
6 hours
'YearEnder2023': A Chronicle of A Year That Shaped The World
Indian Stock Market Concludes 2023 on a High Note: A Look at What's Ahead
7 hours
Indian Stock Market Concludes 2023 on a High Note: A Look at What's Ahead
Tourism Boom in 2023: Rewards and Repercussions
8 hours
Tourism Boom in 2023: Rewards and Repercussions
SpaceX's Falcon Heavy Ushers US Military's Secretive X-37B Drone into Orbit
9 hours
SpaceX's Falcon Heavy Ushers US Military's Secretive X-37B Drone into Orbit
The Terms that Shaped Global Discourse in 2023
9 hours
The Terms that Shaped Global Discourse in 2023
Celebrities Share Inspiring Resolutions for 2024: A Year of Growth and Connection
9 hours
Celebrities Share Inspiring Resolutions for 2024: A Year of Growth and Connection
Bec Judd Spices Up Social Media with Bikini Snap, Celebrates Brand Milestone Amid Controversy
10 hours
Bec Judd Spices Up Social Media with Bikini Snap, Celebrates Brand Milestone Amid Controversy

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app