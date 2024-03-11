Gozo Adventure: St Joseph Blata Year 6 Students Discover Island's Treasures

Year 6 students from St Joseph Blata recently embarked on a captivating three-day live-in on Gozo, delving into the island's rich tapestry of natural, cultural, religious, and historical gems. Accompanied by their teachers, the group's journey began at the Tereza Spinelli Convent, a serene retreat run by Augustinian sisters, setting the tone for an immersive exploration.

Exploring Gozo's Heart

Their adventure kicked off at the Cittadella, where the students marveled at the cathedral's majestic architecture, followed by visits to Mitħna ta' Kola and Calypso Cave, immersing themselves in Gozo's storied past. The itinerary continued with a tour of the Xewkija parish church and Xerri's Grotto, where the island's geological wonders came to life. A memorable lunch with the Augustinian sisters offered a moment of reflection before the students ascended to Mixta Cave, greeted by breathtaking views.

A Showcase of Talent

The live-in's vibrant spirit was encapsulated in an evening talent show, where students took center stage, showcasing an array of talents from painting and dancing to singing and magic tricks. This celebration of creativity not only highlighted their diverse skills but also fostered a sense of community and shared joy among the students and teachers alike.

Spiritual Reflection and Farewell

The journey culminated at the Ta' Pinu shrine, where the students participated in a mass led by Mgr Carmelo Refalo, who enriched their experience with insights into the sanctuary's history. The final hours in Gozo were spent at San Raflu park, a fitting end to their exploration, allowing for moments of reflection and camaraderie. As the students departed Gozo, they took with them not only memories but a deeper appreciation of the island's multifaceted heritage.

This enriching experience beyond the classroom walls has not only broadened the students' horizons but also underscored the importance of experiential learning. By engaging directly with Gozo's vibrant culture and history, the students have gained invaluable insights and a renewed sense of curiosity, paving the way for future explorations.