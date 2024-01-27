Governor Noem Criticizes Biden's Border Policy, Stands in Solidarity with Texas

In a recent Fox News Channel interview, South Dakota Governor Kristi Noem made her stance clear on the ongoing border dispute between Texas and the Biden administration. Highlighting her support for Texas's efforts to protect its state sovereignty, Noem, a Republican, minced no words in criticizing President Joe Biden's approach to immigration and border security.

Leadership and Sovereignty at Stake

Noem argued that Biden's policies are allowing a continued influx of illegal immigration, drugs, and human trafficking, which she believes is leading to a fundamental transformation of the United States. She drew a parallel with the challenges currently faced by Europe, suggesting that the U.S. could follow a similar trajectory if steps aren't taken to rectify the situation.

The South Dakota Governor emphasized the importance of strong leadership in such a critical time. She stressed that effective governance requires a president who respects and enforces federal law, particularly regarding immigration. Expressing concern about the country's direction under Biden's leadership, she underscored the urgency of protecting U.S. borders and the nation's sovereignty.

Questioning the Future of the Country

Defending the nation, according to Noem, isn't merely about tackling current issues. It's also about safeguarding the future of the country. She questioned where Americans would turn if the country was allowed to be 'remade.' With the current administration's policies, she expressed apprehension over the potential remaking of the nation.

Supporting Texas in the Border Dispute

Noem's support for Texas extends beyond words. She announced her willingness to deploy South Dakota National Guard troops to assist in border control efforts, despite the Supreme Court ruling against the installation of razor wire barriers along the border. She also voiced her support for Texas Governor Greg Abbott, reiterating her commitment to ensuring the safety of her state and the need to fix the broken immigration system.