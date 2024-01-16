Governor Hochul's $650 Million Plan to Boost Housing in New York

New York Governor Kathy Hochul has introduced a ground-breaking proposal in her executive budget for fiscal year 2024-25, designed to incentivize towns and cities to increase their housing stocks. This comes in the wake of a prior mandate for residential growth that was dismissed by the state Legislature. The novel proposition avails $650 million in discretionary funding as a bait for localities to make headway in augmenting their housing inventories.

Advertisment

Pro-Housing Initiative

To be eligible for these funds, communities must earn a certification as "pro-housing". The monies form part of initiatives like the Downtown Revitalization Initiative and the Regional Council Capital Fund. Governor Hochul is optimistic that this strategy will yield better results, given that these funding programs already enjoy widespread popularity among communities.

Cooperation with Mayor Eric Adams

Advertisment

Simultaneously, Governor Hochul and New York City Mayor Eric Adams are striving to resuscitate a contentious tax break for multifamily development, commonly referred to as 421-a. They are also keen to extend the completion deadline for projects initiated under the erstwhile program. Other objectives include increasing a cap on the size of newly constructed residential buildings, instituting a tax incentive for affordable housing in office-to-residential conversions, and the legalization of basement apartments.

Controversy and Criticisms

Despite these ambitious plans, the advocacy group Housing Justice for All has expressed dissatisfaction, arguing that the governor's plans fall short of adequately addressing the housing affordability crisis prevalent in New York. As Governor Hochul and Mayor Adams navigate these political waves, they remain hopeful that their innovative strategies will contribute to easing the housing shortage and making New York more affordable and liveable.