Government’s Recruitment of Administrative Assistants Sparks Union Concerns

In a recent move to fill vacancies and bolster its administrative branch, the Government has successfully completed the recruitment of 61 Administrative Assistants (AAs). This exercise, which saw a robust response of 329 applicants, is set to conclude with an induction for the new recruits scheduled in February. Beyond the 61 hires, an additional 45 individuals have been short-listed, reflecting the potential for future openings. However, the announcement has been met with a mixture of satisfaction and concern from the General and Clerical Association (GGCA) union.

Union Voices Concerns Over Role Discrepancy

The GGCA has welcomed the filling of these vacancies. Still, it has also raised pertinent issues regarding the work expectations set for these AAs. The union’s concerns highlight that AAs are frequently tasked with duties that are typically associated with higher-level Administrative Officer (AO) roles. Despite this, they do not receive adequate acknowledgment or compensation for the additional work.

Downgrading of AO Positions Raises Eyebrows

The union is particularly troubled by the trend of AO positions being downgraded to AA roles. This practice, the GGCA believes, significantly curtails opportunities for career advancement. The move is seen as a contradiction to the Government’s previous pledge to maintain clerical grades at the same levels that were established in 2011.

Allegations of Erosion of Terms for Clerical Staff

The GGCA asserts that the ongoing practice is indicative of an erosion of terms and conditions for clerical staff. This assertion, if proven accurate, would signify a breach of trust and commitments previously made by the Government. The union’s claims have brought the issue to the spotlight, and it remains to be seen how the Government will respond to these concerns.