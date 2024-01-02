en English
BNN Newsroom

Government to Hold Classified Briefing on Rising UFO Sightings

By: Sakchi Khandelwal
Published: January 2, 2024 at 4:01 pm EST
In a move that has piqued the interest of the world, a classified briefing on Unidentified Flying Objects (UFOs) is set to take place this Tuesday. Expected attendees include government officials, military personnel, and other stakeholders with necessary security clearances. The classified status of the event restricts the disclosure of specific details, but the briefing’s focus will be on incidents and sightings involving UFOs, also known as Unidentified Aerial Phenomena (UAP).

Increasing Sightings and Ongoing Investigations

The briefing follows a series of reported UFO sightings by military pilots and the release of several videos by the Department of Defense. The annual report on UFOs records an increase in sightings, with 366 more reported incidents than in 2021. However, the Defense Department maintains that there is no evidence of extraterrestrial life yet. Sightings have been concentrated on the East and West Coasts of the U.S and the Middle East, with California recording the most visual encounters with unidentified objects.

A Matter of National Security and Public Interest

UFO sightings have been a matter of national security concern. Former military veterans have testified to this effect, viewing these inexplicable phenomena as a potential threat. Moreover, a former Pentagon official asserts that there might be evidence of alien life reaching Earth. While NASA’s report on UFOs found no evidence of extraterrestrial origin, it acknowledged some objects could not be explained. An independent government watchdog is set to investigate the Pentagon’s actions regarding UFOs following complaints from congressional leaders.

The Cultural Phenomenon of UFOs

The subject of UFOs has long been a cultural fascination, with the 1947 Roswell incident being a prime example. While the U.S Air Force concluded the crashed object was a top-secret nuclear test surveillance balloon from Project Mogul, conspiracy theories persist about a possible cover-up of an alien spaceship. The city of Roswell, New Mexico, has leaned into this cultural iconography, featuring a little green man on its seal and hosting numerous ufology attractions and events. The incident continues to be a point of interest in popular media.

BNN Newsroom
author

Sakchi Khandelwal

Sakchi Khandelwal is a distinguished international correspondent for BNN, known for her unwavering commitment to effecting meaningful societal change through journalism. She brings to the table more than five years of multifaceted experience in print and digital spaces, shedding light on global issues with utmost rigor and versatility. Leveraging her wide range of interests and profound expertise, Sakchi delves into multiple topics, consistently delivering engaging and insightful narratives to her audience.

