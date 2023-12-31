en English
BNN Newsroom

Government to Expand Juvenile Justice Infrastructure with New Remand Homes

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: December 31, 2023 at 10:41 am EST | Updated: Dec 31, 2023 at 11:12 am EST
Government to Expand Juvenile Justice Infrastructure with New Remand Homes

In a decisive response to the escalating issue of juvenile delinquency, the government has declared a significant expansion in the infrastructure for juvenile justice.

This move involves the construction of additional remand homes across the nation, designed to accommodate the rising number of youthful offenders and alleviate the pressure on existing facilities.

Remand Homes: A Focus on Rehabilitation

The primary objective of these new remand homes is to provide adequate accommodation and rehabilitation services for juveniles who find themselves in conflict with the law.

This initiative is grounded in the belief that these young individuals deserve to be treated fairly and with humanity, a principle that aligns with international standards for juvenile justice.

The upcoming construction projects are expected to ease overcrowding in current facilities, thereby enhancing the conditions under which juvenile offenders are held.

BNN Newsroom Politics
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

