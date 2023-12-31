Government to Expand Juvenile Justice Infrastructure with New Remand Homes

In a decisive response to the escalating issue of juvenile delinquency, the government has declared a significant expansion in the infrastructure for juvenile justice.

This move involves the construction of additional remand homes across the nation, designed to accommodate the rising number of youthful offenders and alleviate the pressure on existing facilities.

Remand Homes: A Focus on Rehabilitation

The primary objective of these new remand homes is to provide adequate accommodation and rehabilitation services for juveniles who find themselves in conflict with the law.

This initiative is grounded in the belief that these young individuals deserve to be treated fairly and with humanity, a principle that aligns with international standards for juvenile justice.

The upcoming construction projects are expected to ease overcrowding in current facilities, thereby enhancing the conditions under which juvenile offenders are held.