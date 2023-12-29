en English
BNN Newsroom

Google Settles Privacy Lawsuit, Shaping the Future of Digital Privacy

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: December 29, 2023 at 4:34 am EST
Google Settles Privacy Lawsuit, Shaping the Future of Digital Privacy

In a striking turn of events, Google has reached an agreement to settle a colossal consumer privacy lawsuit. The lawsuit was filed in 2020, accusing the tech titan of invasively tracking the internet activity of users who believed they were browsing privately using the ‘incognito mode’ on Google’s Chrome browser, and ‘private mode’ on other browsers.

Privacy Allegations and Settlement

The case, which sought a hefty $5 billion in damages, represented a nationwide user base since June 1, 2016. It alleged that Google’s analytics, cookies, and applications enabled the company to trace user activity, even when they were browsing in ‘Incognito’ or ‘private’ mode. Google’s settlement of the lawsuit comes as a significant marker in the continually evolving landscape of digital privacy.

Undisclosed Settlement Terms

The terms of the settlement remain undisclosed. These are expected to be presented for court approval by February 24, 2024. Typically, settlements in such cases involve financial compensation and can also prompt changes in business practices to ensure compliance with privacy laws and better protection of consumer data. Google’s agreement to settle this lawsuit could potentially influence future legal standards for digital privacy and the responsibilities of tech companies in managing user information.

Implications for Tech Industry

The lawsuit’s allegations rested on the claim that Google’s analytics and ad-targeting mechanisms continued to extract personal data regardless of user privacy settings, turning virtually anonymous browsers into invaluable data points. The settlement of this case, therefore, not only highlights the pressing need for stricter data privacy measures but also underscores the growing discord between user expectations and the realities of online data management by industry leaders. This case, therefore, could act as a strong catalyst in redefining the digital privacy paradigm, prompting a reconsideration of the responsibilities tech giants have in managing and protecting user data.

BNN Newsroom
BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

