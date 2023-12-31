en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
BNN Newsroom

Google Settles Privacy Lawsuit for $5 Billion: A Win for Digital Privacy Rights?

author
By: Quadri Adejumo
Published: December 31, 2023 at 10:17 am EST
Google Settles Privacy Lawsuit for $5 Billion: A Win for Digital Privacy Rights?

In a significant move acknowledging the user privacy concerns, Google has agreed to settle a lawsuit that accused the tech giant of spying on users who were using the ‘incognito’ mode in the Chrome browser. The settlement is worth a whopping US$5 billion, equivalent to approximately A$7.3 billion, marking a significant milestone in the discourse around digital privacy rights.

Incognito Mode: A False Sense of Privacy?

The crux of the lawsuit revolved around Google’s ‘incognito’ mode, a feature that is often understood by users to offer a private browsing space free from tracking or saving of browsing history or personal information. The plaintiffs in the lawsuit alleged a breach of privacy, arguing that Google continued to collect user data even when browsing in this ‘private’ mode.

Google’s Settlement: A Decision to Avoid Court Battle

The hefty settlement signifies Google’s decision to resolve the matter outside the courtroom. This move possibly saved the tech behemoth from a potentially lengthy and costly legal battle. However, the specifics of the agreement, such as any admission of wrongdoing or changes to Google’s practices, remain undisclosed at this point.

What’s Next?

The settlement still needs a nod from a federal judge to move forward. Lawyers for the plaintiffs anticipate presenting the court with a final settlement agreement by February 24, 2024. While the outcome of this case could set a precedent for future digital privacy issues, the question remains: Will this lead to any meaningful change in how tech giants like Google handle user data and privacy?

0
BNN Newsroom
author

Quadri Adejumo

Quadri Adesola Adejumo stands as a distinguished journalist with a passion for weaving community-focused stories from varied perspectives. His journalistic endeavors have led him to partner with some of the world's most respected institutions, including Reuters, AFP News, the World Health Organization, the Norwegian Refugee Council, Save the Children, and the Thomson Foundation. Adejumo's commitment to storytelling showcases his dedication to bringing diverse subjects to the forefront, making him an invaluable voice in international journalism.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Taylor Swift Sparks Trend of Early Family Introductions in Relationships

By Wojciech Zylm

Victory Christian Centre's New Year's Eve Service: A Beacon of Hope and Unity

By Quadri Adejumo

Emilia Wadgymar: The Two-Year-Old Who Stole Hearts with Her Love for the Nativity

By Justice Nwafor

'Survivor' Winners Parvati Shallow and Erika Casupanan Come Out as Queer

By Salman Khan

Physical Media in 2023: A Year of Challenges and Triumphs ...
@BNN Newsroom · 6 hours
Physical Media in 2023: A Year of Challenges and Triumphs ...
heart comment 0
Mastering the Art of Parenting: Expert Advice on Handling Demanding Behaviours

By BNN Correspondents

Mastering the Art of Parenting: Expert Advice on Handling Demanding Behaviours
A Call to Arms: Protecting Guernsey’s Bluebells in Their Sensitive Growth Period

By Israel Ojoko

A Call to Arms: Protecting Guernsey's Bluebells in Their Sensitive Growth Period
Pope Benedict XVI’s Legacy Illuminates Faith in Today’s Complex World

By Nitish Verma

Pope Benedict XVI's Legacy Illuminates Faith in Today's Complex World
Google Agrees to Pay $5 Billion in Landmark Privacy Settlement

By Momen Zellmi

Google Agrees to Pay $5 Billion in Landmark Privacy Settlement
Latest Headlines
World News
Celebrity New Year's Resolutions for 2024: A Journey Beyond the Spotlight
8 mins
Celebrity New Year's Resolutions for 2024: A Journey Beyond the Spotlight
UK Hospital Incorporates Air Pollution Data into Patient Diagnoses: A Ground-Breaking Initiative
13 mins
UK Hospital Incorporates Air Pollution Data into Patient Diagnoses: A Ground-Breaking Initiative
Dame Joan Collins Overcomes Severe Back Injury: A Testament to Adaptability and Resilience
22 mins
Dame Joan Collins Overcomes Severe Back Injury: A Testament to Adaptability and Resilience
Rising Star Ben Sears: A New Force in the New Zealand Cricket Team
23 mins
Rising Star Ben Sears: A New Force in the New Zealand Cricket Team
'Chewing The Facts': A Fresh Perspective on Obesity and BMI
23 mins
'Chewing The Facts': A Fresh Perspective on Obesity and BMI
Voices of Nigeria's Entertainment Industry: A Reflection on 2023 and Hopes for 2024
34 mins
Voices of Nigeria's Entertainment Industry: A Reflection on 2023 and Hopes for 2024
APC Chairman's New Year Message: Unite for 2024's Remarkable Year
38 mins
APC Chairman's New Year Message: Unite for 2024's Remarkable Year
Tottenham Hotspur Closes in on Arsenal with a New Year's Eve Victory
39 mins
Tottenham Hotspur Closes in on Arsenal with a New Year's Eve Victory
Nigerian National Assembly Approves Significant Budget Increase for 2024
39 mins
Nigerian National Assembly Approves Significant Budget Increase for 2024
Global Celebrations Usher in 2024 Amid Significant Announcements and Event Cancellations
5 hours
Global Celebrations Usher in 2024 Amid Significant Announcements and Event Cancellations
New Year's Eve 2023: Global Revelry Amidst Cautionary Tales and Concerns
6 hours
New Year's Eve 2023: Global Revelry Amidst Cautionary Tales and Concerns
New Year's Eve 2023: A Global Tapestry of Celebration and Caution
6 hours
New Year's Eve 2023: A Global Tapestry of Celebration and Caution
2023: The Year in Review - A Time of Upheaval, Challenge, and Resilience
6 hours
2023: The Year in Review - A Time of Upheaval, Challenge, and Resilience
Global New Year Celebrations Usher in 2024 with Dazzling Displays
6 hours
Global New Year Celebrations Usher in 2024 with Dazzling Displays
World Food Programme Warns of Global Hunger Crisis Affecting 333M
8 hours
World Food Programme Warns of Global Hunger Crisis Affecting 333M
Sydney and Auckland Ring In 2024 with Breathtaking Fireworks Displays
8 hours
Sydney and Auckland Ring In 2024 with Breathtaking Fireworks Displays
New Year's Eve 2024: A Global Celebration Shadowed by Ongoing Conflicts
8 hours
New Year's Eve 2024: A Global Celebration Shadowed by Ongoing Conflicts
Auckland Rings in 2024: A Spectacular Start to the New Year
9 hours
Auckland Rings in 2024: A Spectacular Start to the New Year

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app