Google Settles Lawsuit Over Incognito Mode Tracking

Google has agreed to a settlement in a lawsuit alleging it covertly tracked the internet usage of millions of users in Incognito mode. The lawsuit sought at least $5 billion in damages and accused Google of employing analytics cookies and applications to monitor activity, even when users had activated private browsing. Although the terms of the settlement have not been disclosed, a binding term sheet was reached through mediation, with a formal settlement expected to be presented for court approval by February 24, 2024.

Accusations and Legal Ramifications

The lawsuit, filed in 2020, implicated Google users since June 1, 2016, claiming violations of federal wiretapping and California privacy laws. The plaintiffs asserted that Google continued to track, collect, and identify users’ browsing data in real time, even when they had initiated an Incognito window. This included web page content, device data, and IP addresses. The issue at stake was whether Google made a legally binding promise not to collect user data in private mode, a claim that U.S. District Judge Yvonne Gonzalez Rogers found to be an open question.

Impact on User Privacy

Google’s choice to settle this case is a significant development in the ongoing dialogue about user privacy and data collection practices by major tech companies. The tech giant’s decision to settle, despite its earlier bid for summary judgement being rejected, signals a shift in the corporate stance towards accountability and transparency in data collection practices. This case highlights the necessity for clearer communication to users about what data is collected, even in supposedly ‘private’ browsing modes.

Future Implications and Legal Challenges

Google continues to face a number of pending legal battles, including several antitrust cases targeting various facets of its business empire. In January, US District Judge James Donato will hold hearings on potential remedies after a federal jury determined that Google had maintained an illegal monopoly through its Android app store and its closely linked in-app billing system. Google is also awaiting a ruling in the Justice Department’s landmark antitrust case of its online search business. These ongoing legal challenges underline the need for comprehensive scrutiny of big tech’s data collection and business practices, ensuring that they align with legal requirements and respect user privacy.