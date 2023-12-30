en English
en English
BNN Newsroom

Google Settles $5 Billion Privacy Lawsuit Over Incognito Tracking

By: Olalekan Adigun
Published: December 30, 2023 at 2:36 am EST
Google Settles $5 Billion Privacy Lawsuit Over Incognito Tracking

In a significant development, Google has agreed to a settlement in a substantial privacy lawsuit, averting a protracted court battle. The lawsuit claimed that Google was secretly tracking users’ online activities, even when they were browsing in ‘incognito’ mode on its Chrome browser. This settlement follows a $5 billion claim against Google, asserting that the tech giant’s practices contravened privacy norms.

A Closer Look at the Allegations

The lawsuit, filed in 2020, alleged that Google misled users into believing their online activities weren’t being tracked while using the incognito mode. It contended that Google violated privacy standards by continuing to gather data on users who were under the impression that they were browsing privately. The ‘incognito’ mode is a feature in Chrome, promising users a degree of privacy by not saving browsing history, cookies, site data, or information entered in forms.

However, the plaintiffs claimed that Google was still able to track users through alternative methods such as website analytics, plug-ins, and apps. They argued that this infringed on users’ expectations of privacy and potentially covered millions of users since June 1, 2016.

The Implications of the Settlement

By settling the lawsuit, Google has sidestepped a potentially lengthy and costly court battle. Nonetheless, the terms of the settlement, including any admissions of wrongdoing or details on compensation, have not been disclosed. Initial reports suggest that the preliminary settlement is expected to be presented for court approval by February 24, 2024.

Impact on User Trust and Privacy Norms

The lawsuit has raised significant questions surrounding user trust and privacy norms. The case underscores the importance of transparency and adherence to privacy standards in an increasingly digital world. As consumers become more aware of their digital rights, tech giants like Google will need to ensure that their practices align with expected privacy standards. The settlement, expected to be formalized by February 24, 2024, could set a precedent for similar cases in the future.

BNN Newsroom
author

Olalekan Adigun

Hailing from the vibrant heart of Africa, Olalekan Adigun stands as a seasoned journalist and editor with a rich legacy in digital journalism. His passion for the written word shines through as he navigates the complexities of modern-day reportage. Prior to his tenure at BNN, Olalekan honed his craft across various news platforms, amassing a wealth of experience and insights. His deep commitment to the journalistic pursuit makes him a formidable voice in the ever-evolving media landscape.

