BNN Newsroom

Google Settles $5 Billion Privacy Lawsuit over Chrome's 'Incognito' Mode

By: Mahnoor Jehangir
Published: December 30, 2023 at 7:28 pm EST
Google Settles $5 Billion Privacy Lawsuit over Chrome’s ‘Incognito’ Mode

Google has agreed to settle a monumental privacy lawsuit worth US$5 billion, stemming from allegations that the company surreptitiously tracked users’ internet usage even in the privacy-focused ‘incognito’ mode of its Chrome browser. The lawsuit, initiated in 2020, accused Google of misleading users into believing their activities would not be tracked while using this mode.

Unveiling the Allegations

The class-action lawsuit argued that Google’s activities resulted in an ‘unaccountable trove of information’ about users who assumed they had taken steps to protect their privacy by opting for the ‘incognito’ browser. This case underscores the escalating concerns regarding user privacy and the methods employed by major tech companies in managing personal data.

Implications of the Settlement

Although the terms of the settlement have not been disclosed, it represents a resolution to the hefty allegations against Google. The settlement, however, still requires approval from a federal judge. The original lawsuit sought US$5 billion on behalf of users, suggesting the settlement’s magnitude. Lawyers for the plaintiffs anticipate presenting the court with a final settlement agreement by February 24, 2024.

Google’s Stance and Future Plans

Despite the lawsuit, Google announced plans to move away from precision-targeting ads and pledged to eliminate third-party cookies on its Chrome browser by 2022. However, as of now, Google has not entirely phased out third-party cookies but asserts it will disable the technology by the second half of 2024.

This settlement, coupled with Google’s future plans, might be indicative of a shift in the tech giant’s approach towards user privacy, marking a significant moment in the ongoing discourse about privacy in the digital age.

BNN Newsroom
author

Mahnoor Jehangir

Mahnoor Jehangir, an accomplished international correspondent, boasts a rich academic background with a Master's in English and Applied Linguistics. Before gracing our newsroom, she refined her journalistic prowess at a premier Pakistani TV network and collaborated extensively with diverse media entities. Beyond journalism, she's lent her linguistic expertise to middle schoolers at the Beaconhouse School System, teaching English as a second language. With an unwavering dedication to spotlighting marginalized narratives and uncovering overlooked tales, Mahnoor bridges the global community with poignant stories. Her narrative approach melds simplicity with the elegance of the English language, consistently engaging and enlightening her readers.

