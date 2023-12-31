Google Settles $5 Billion Privacy Lawsuit over Chrome’s ‘Incognito’ Mode

Google has agreed to settle a monumental privacy lawsuit worth US$5 billion, stemming from allegations that the company surreptitiously tracked users’ internet usage even in the privacy-focused ‘incognito’ mode of its Chrome browser. The lawsuit, initiated in 2020, accused Google of misleading users into believing their activities would not be tracked while using this mode.

Unveiling the Allegations

The class-action lawsuit argued that Google’s activities resulted in an ‘unaccountable trove of information’ about users who assumed they had taken steps to protect their privacy by opting for the ‘incognito’ browser. This case underscores the escalating concerns regarding user privacy and the methods employed by major tech companies in managing personal data.

Implications of the Settlement

Although the terms of the settlement have not been disclosed, it represents a resolution to the hefty allegations against Google. The settlement, however, still requires approval from a federal judge. The original lawsuit sought US$5 billion on behalf of users, suggesting the settlement’s magnitude. Lawyers for the plaintiffs anticipate presenting the court with a final settlement agreement by February 24, 2024.

Google’s Stance and Future Plans

Despite the lawsuit, Google announced plans to move away from precision-targeting ads and pledged to eliminate third-party cookies on its Chrome browser by 2022. However, as of now, Google has not entirely phased out third-party cookies but asserts it will disable the technology by the second half of 2024.

This settlement, coupled with Google’s future plans, might be indicative of a shift in the tech giant’s approach towards user privacy, marking a significant moment in the ongoing discourse about privacy in the digital age.