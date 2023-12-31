en English
BNN Newsroom

Google Settles $5 Billion Lawsuit: A Spotlight on User Privacy

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: December 31, 2023 at 5:18 am EST | Updated: Dec 31, 2023 at 5:31 am EST
Google Settles $5 Billion Lawsuit: A Spotlight on User Privacy

In a landmark privacy lawsuit, Google has agreed to a settlement of a whopping US$5 billion (A$7.3 billion). The lawsuit alleged that Google continued to monitor users’ internet usage even when they were browsing in the ‘incognito’ mode of its Chrome browser. This case has spotlighted the pressing concerns regarding user privacy in the digital landscape and the intricate complexities associated with it.

Unmasking the Incognito Mode

The class-action lawsuit, originally filed in 2020, accused Google of misleading its users into believing that their activities weren’t tracked when browsing in incognito mode. It claimed that Google’s analytics, cookies, and apps continued to keep tabs on users’ activities, despite the common understanding that this private mode provided a level of anonymity and protection from online tracking.

The Billion-Dollar Settlement

The settlement terms are yet to be disclosed, and a formal settlement is expected to be revealed for a judge’s approval in early 2024. The original complaint demanded a payout between $100 and $1,000 per plaintiff, but individual payments are estimated to be less than $8.

Privacy Expectations Vs Reality

This lawsuit has not only led to a resolution of the legal dispute but also ignited a broader conversation about user privacy in the digital age. It has thrown light on the discrepancy between the privacy expectations of users and the actual level of privacy provided by tech giants. While the settlement marks a resolution to the legal contention, it underscores the ongoing dialogue about user privacy.Google’s settlement of this lawsuit is seen as an affirmation of its commitment to uphold user trust and privacy.

BNN Newsroom
BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

