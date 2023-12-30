Google Pixel Tablet’s Identity Crisis: A Tale of Two Roles

When Google unveiled the Pixel Tablet, it promised a device that would balance the functionality of a typical Android tablet with the convenience of a smart home hub. Today, this intriguing device finds itself in a quandary, straddling two worlds but mastering none.

Pixel Tablet: An Identity Crisis?

The core issue with the Pixel Tablet lies in its dual identity. Designed to be both a leisure gadget for content consumption and an intelligent assistant managing smart home devices, it struggles to excel in either role. This lack of specialization pits it against other Android tablets in the market, making the Pixel Tablet a challenging proposition for consumers.

Missing Essential Features

The device’s utility as a smart home hub is undermined by the notable absence of the Continued Conversation feature—a tool enabling Google Assistant to listen for follow-up commands without the need for repeated wake words. Another surprising omission is Voice Match, a feature facilitating personalized responses in multi-user households. While the Pixel Tablet supports multiple user profiles, its user experience would significantly benefit from fingerprint-based profile switching, a feature currently missing.

Dual Versions of Apps: A Confusing User Experience

The device presents another challenge with the existence of two versions of apps for tablet and Hub Mode, causing confusion and a fragmented user experience. The charging dock, though functional, is criticized for its limited utility when separated from the tablet. It also falls short when compared to other smart speakers regarding audio quality and value for money.

Recommendations for Google

For the Pixel Tablet to compete effectively, Google needs to rethink its approach. The inclusion of Continued Conversation and Voice Match could enhance the device’s smart home hub capabilities. Simplifying the user experience by eliminating dual versions of apps and introducing fingerprint-based profile switching are other potential improvements. Additionally, the charging dock’s design and functionality could be reimagined to offer more value to consumers.

Despite these challenges, the Google Pixel Tablet is not without its merits. It features Google’s Tensor G2 system on chip and Titan M2 security chip, 8 GB of RAM, and storage options of 128 GB or 256 GB. It also boasts a 2560×1600 pixel LCD screen, signaling a clear focus on entertainment. Google’s vision for this device is evident, but the Pixel Tablet needs to overcome its identity crisis to succeed in the competitive Android market.