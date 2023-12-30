en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
BNN Newsroom

Google Pixel Tablet’s Identity Crisis: A Tale of Two Roles

author
By: Wojciech Zylm
Published: December 30, 2023 at 2:28 pm EST
Google Pixel Tablet’s Identity Crisis: A Tale of Two Roles

When Google unveiled the Pixel Tablet, it promised a device that would balance the functionality of a typical Android tablet with the convenience of a smart home hub. Today, this intriguing device finds itself in a quandary, straddling two worlds but mastering none.

Pixel Tablet: An Identity Crisis?

The core issue with the Pixel Tablet lies in its dual identity. Designed to be both a leisure gadget for content consumption and an intelligent assistant managing smart home devices, it struggles to excel in either role. This lack of specialization pits it against other Android tablets in the market, making the Pixel Tablet a challenging proposition for consumers.

Missing Essential Features

The device’s utility as a smart home hub is undermined by the notable absence of the Continued Conversation feature—a tool enabling Google Assistant to listen for follow-up commands without the need for repeated wake words. Another surprising omission is Voice Match, a feature facilitating personalized responses in multi-user households. While the Pixel Tablet supports multiple user profiles, its user experience would significantly benefit from fingerprint-based profile switching, a feature currently missing.

Dual Versions of Apps: A Confusing User Experience

The device presents another challenge with the existence of two versions of apps for tablet and Hub Mode, causing confusion and a fragmented user experience. The charging dock, though functional, is criticized for its limited utility when separated from the tablet. It also falls short when compared to other smart speakers regarding audio quality and value for money.

Recommendations for Google

For the Pixel Tablet to compete effectively, Google needs to rethink its approach. The inclusion of Continued Conversation and Voice Match could enhance the device’s smart home hub capabilities. Simplifying the user experience by eliminating dual versions of apps and introducing fingerprint-based profile switching are other potential improvements. Additionally, the charging dock’s design and functionality could be reimagined to offer more value to consumers.

Despite these challenges, the Google Pixel Tablet is not without its merits. It features Google’s Tensor G2 system on chip and Titan M2 security chip, 8 GB of RAM, and storage options of 128 GB or 256 GB. It also boasts a 2560×1600 pixel LCD screen, signaling a clear focus on entertainment. Google’s vision for this device is evident, but the Pixel Tablet needs to overcome its identity crisis to succeed in the competitive Android market.

0
BNN Newsroom
author

Wojciech Zylm

Hailing from Warsaw, Wojciech Zylm is a devoted correspondent with a keen interest in communicating vital global news. Since 2018, he has consistently furthered his journalistic talents, keeping his finger on the pulse of current affairs and political happenings. Infusing facts with compelling narratives, Wojciech provides extensive reports on a myriad of subjects, spanning politics, culture, and technology, ensuring his audience stays abreast and interested. His extraordinary abilities and dedication to his profession solidify his position as a crucial asset in the realm of international journalism.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Sign Language Takes Center Stage: NTVWeekendEdition Paves the Way for Inclusive Media

By BNN Correspondents

The Future of Work: How Generative AI, Metaverse Meetings, and Personalized Chatbots are Transforming Workplace Technology

By María Alejandra Trujillo

Eileen Dunne Reflects on Life Changes and Memorable Career Moments

By Emmanuel Abara Benson

Welcoming 2024: A Global Tapestry of New Year Traditions

By BNN Correspondents

2023: A Year of Environmental Progress and Climate Justice Advocacy ...
@BNN Newsroom · 2 hours
2023: A Year of Environmental Progress and Climate Justice Advocacy ...
heart comment 0
Google Agrees to $5 Billion Settlement in Privacy Lawsuit Over ‘Incognito’ Tracking

By Mahnoor Jehangir

Google Agrees to $5 Billion Settlement in Privacy Lawsuit Over 'Incognito' Tracking
Kanye West Apologizes to Jewish Community Amid Wife’s Disapproval

By Waqas Arain

Kanye West Apologizes to Jewish Community Amid Wife's Disapproval
Underweight Grey Seal Pup ‘Baby Shark’ Rescued in Guernsey

By Salman Khan

Underweight Grey Seal Pup 'Baby Shark' Rescued in Guernsey
‘YearEnder2023’: A Chronicle of A Year That Shaped The World

By Ebenezer Mensah

'YearEnder2023': A Chronicle of A Year That Shaped The World
Latest Headlines
World News
How to Prevent Hangovers: Expert Tips from Dr. Federica Amati
4 mins
How to Prevent Hangovers: Expert Tips from Dr. Federica Amati
Fantasy Football: Navigating the Championship Matchups
4 mins
Fantasy Football: Navigating the Championship Matchups
Roy Hodgson Stands Firm Amid Job Security Speculation
4 mins
Roy Hodgson Stands Firm Amid Job Security Speculation
Roy Hodgson Defends His Position Amid Speculation on Job Security
4 mins
Roy Hodgson Defends His Position Amid Speculation on Job Security
Fra Hughes Criticizes Israel's Military Actions in Gaza: A Deeper Look at Civilian Impact
5 mins
Fra Hughes Criticizes Israel's Military Actions in Gaza: A Deeper Look at Civilian Impact
The Pill: Australia's Preferred Contraceptive Despite Growing Global Concerns
5 mins
The Pill: Australia's Preferred Contraceptive Despite Growing Global Concerns
UK's Shift to Snacking: A Dire Trend in Eating Habits
5 mins
UK's Shift to Snacking: A Dire Trend in Eating Habits
Western Region Rallies for Football Revival: A Push for Increased Investment and Infrastructure
6 mins
Western Region Rallies for Football Revival: A Push for Increased Investment and Infrastructure
Australia's Political Landscape Shifts: Aboriginal Voice to Parliament Rejected
14 mins
Australia's Political Landscape Shifts: Aboriginal Voice to Parliament Rejected
South Africa's Health Department Highlights Rheumatic Fever and Heart Disease
1 hour
South Africa's Health Department Highlights Rheumatic Fever and Heart Disease
2023: A Year of Change and Challenges - A Comprehensive Review
2 hours
2023: A Year of Change and Challenges - A Comprehensive Review
Indian Stock Market Concludes 2023 on a High Note: A Look at What's Ahead
4 hours
Indian Stock Market Concludes 2023 on a High Note: A Look at What's Ahead
Tourism Boom in 2023: Rewards and Repercussions
5 hours
Tourism Boom in 2023: Rewards and Repercussions
SpaceX's Falcon Heavy Ushers US Military's Secretive X-37B Drone into Orbit
7 hours
SpaceX's Falcon Heavy Ushers US Military's Secretive X-37B Drone into Orbit
The Terms that Shaped Global Discourse in 2023
7 hours
The Terms that Shaped Global Discourse in 2023
Celebrities Share Inspiring Resolutions for 2024: A Year of Growth and Connection
7 hours
Celebrities Share Inspiring Resolutions for 2024: A Year of Growth and Connection
Bec Judd Spices Up Social Media with Bikini Snap, Celebrates Brand Milestone Amid Controversy
7 hours
Bec Judd Spices Up Social Media with Bikini Snap, Celebrates Brand Milestone Amid Controversy
Argentina's Milei Declines BRICS Invitation: A Shift in Foreign Policy?
7 hours
Argentina's Milei Declines BRICS Invitation: A Shift in Foreign Policy?

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app