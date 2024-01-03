en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
BNN Newsroom

Google Maps Innovates for Improved Offline Navigation

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 3, 2024 at 5:09 am EST
Google Maps Innovates for Improved Offline Navigation

In the age of digital connectivity, applications like Google Maps, Apple Maps, and Waze have become indispensable tools for navigation. However, their functionality often hinges on a stable internet connection, required to download map data, traffic updates, and suggest alternate routes. But what happens when users step out of the reliably connected world and into areas where internet connectivity is a luxury? These apps do offer support for offline maps, allowing users to navigate without a connection, but this feature requires pre-emptive downloading of maps while online. A challenge surfaces when travellers venture beyond the perimeters of these preselected offline maps, leading to a jarring halt in navigation.

Google’s Solution for Seamless Offline Navigation

Google, the tech giant behind one of the world’s most popular navigation apps, Google Maps, has taken steps to address this challenge. The company has recently filed a patent for a technology designed to enhance the availability of offline map data. The proposed system will allow Google Maps to automatically download offline maps for a destination if it detects that the area is not covered by the existing offline maps. This preemptive download would occur while the user still has an internet connection, ensuring a seamless navigation experience.

Crowdsourcing for Better Offline Connectivity

In addition to this, Google plans to create a database of locations where cellular signal drops are common. This information, based on crowdsourced data, will enable the app to predict potential connectivity blackouts and download the necessary maps in advance. This strategy is a testament to Google’s commitment to enhancing the offline capabilities of its navigation app, in anticipation of potential competition from other tech giants like Apple.

Google Maps: A Testament to Innovation

Google Maps, a web mapping service developed by Google, offers a myriad of features like satellite imagery, aerial photography, street maps, real-time traffic conditions, and route planning for various modes of transportation. The system design of Google Maps incorporates low-level design, high-level design, distributed database architecture, and a microservices-based architecture. It utilizes APIs for various operations and employs strategies for managing numerous concurrent users and requests. The introduction of this new feature for offline navigation further cements Google’s position as a leader in tech innovation.

0
BNN Newsroom
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Horniman Museum's Iconic Walrus Exhibit to Temporarily Bid Farewell Amid Refurbishments

By BNN Correspondents

Scottish Government Greenlights Demolition of Dalintober Estate's Tenement Blocks

By Olalekan Adigun

Internet-Famous Couple's Home Renovation Sparks Online Debate

By Muhammad Jawad

Jo Wynne-Eyton: A Champion of Community Engagement in Prestatyn High School

By Safak Costu

Young Paperboy Volunteers for Hospice in Memory of Grandparents ...
@BNN Newsroom · 54 mins
Young Paperboy Volunteers for Hospice in Memory of Grandparents ...
heart comment 0
Strictly Come Dancing’s Neil Jones Reflects on Life’s Good and Bad As 2023 Ends

By Justice Nwafor

Strictly Come Dancing's Neil Jones Reflects on Life's Good and Bad As 2023 Ends
Google ‘Dorks’: An Evolution in Investigative Journalism

By Wojciech Zylm

Google 'Dorks': An Evolution in Investigative Journalism
MERED Unveils ICONIC Residential Tower, Set to Redefine Dubai’s Skyline

By Ebenezer Mensah

MERED Unveils ICONIC Residential Tower, Set to Redefine Dubai's Skyline
Wind Power’s Unforeseen Challenge: Blade Disposal and the Rise of Innovative Solutions

By Hadeel Hashem

Wind Power's Unforeseen Challenge: Blade Disposal and the Rise of Innovative Solutions
Latest Headlines
World News
Omega-3 Fatty Acids Linked to Improved Outcomes in Pulmonary Fibrosis, Study Suggests
20 seconds
Omega-3 Fatty Acids Linked to Improved Outcomes in Pulmonary Fibrosis, Study Suggests
Digital Conversation Agent CeCe Shows Promise in Overactive Bladder Treatment
25 seconds
Digital Conversation Agent CeCe Shows Promise in Overactive Bladder Treatment
Busoga United Triumphs over Kitara FC in Thrilling UPL Match
45 seconds
Busoga United Triumphs over Kitara FC in Thrilling UPL Match
Ohio Embraces 'Dry January': A Step Towards Improved Health Outcomes
50 seconds
Ohio Embraces 'Dry January': A Step Towards Improved Health Outcomes
Richard Madeley Sparks Controversy on Good Morning Britain, NHS Strike and Alex Beatty's Return
51 seconds
Richard Madeley Sparks Controversy on Good Morning Britain, NHS Strike and Alex Beatty's Return
Street-Legal Race Car: Unleashing Motorsport Thrill on Public Roads
1 min
Street-Legal Race Car: Unleashing Motorsport Thrill on Public Roads
Labour's Chief Strategist Warns Against Complacency Despite Poll Lead
1 min
Labour's Chief Strategist Warns Against Complacency Despite Poll Lead
Wilfred Ndidi Out of 2023 Africa Cup of Nations: Alhassan Yusuf Called Up as Replacement
1 min
Wilfred Ndidi Out of 2023 Africa Cup of Nations: Alhassan Yusuf Called Up as Replacement
Suvendu Adhikari's Ayodhya Initiative: A Political Move or Religious Endeavour?
1 min
Suvendu Adhikari's Ayodhya Initiative: A Political Move or Religious Endeavour?
'Occupied City' - A Somber Journey Through Nazi-Occupied Amsterdam
1 hour
'Occupied City' - A Somber Journey Through Nazi-Occupied Amsterdam
World Braille Day 2024: Celebrating Louis Braille's Legacy and the Power of Inclusion
2 hours
World Braille Day 2024: Celebrating Louis Braille's Legacy and the Power of Inclusion
32nd Anniversary of 'Wednesday Demonstration': A Resonating Call for Justice Amidst Regional Tensions
2 hours
32nd Anniversary of 'Wednesday Demonstration': A Resonating Call for Justice Amidst Regional Tensions
Michael Smith Triumphs Over Michael Van Gerwen in Historic Darts Championship Match
3 hours
Michael Smith Triumphs Over Michael Van Gerwen in Historic Darts Championship Match
Vietnam's UNESCO Heritage Sites: A Rising Force in Global Tourism
6 hours
Vietnam's UNESCO Heritage Sites: A Rising Force in Global Tourism
India's Truckers' Strike Called Off, Saudi Arabia Joins BRICS, and More
7 hours
India's Truckers' Strike Called Off, Saudi Arabia Joins BRICS, and More
Fermi Paradox and the Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence: A Closer Look
8 hours
Fermi Paradox and the Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence: A Closer Look
Nepal's Political Metamorphosis: Royal Massacre to Republic
8 hours
Nepal's Political Metamorphosis: Royal Massacre to Republic
New Zealand's Economy in Transition: Reflecting on 2023 and Looking Ahead to 2024
9 hours
New Zealand's Economy in Transition: Reflecting on 2023 and Looking Ahead to 2024

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app