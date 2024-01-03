en English
Google ‘Dorks’: An Evolution in Investigative Journalism

By: Wojciech Zylm
Published: January 3, 2024 at 4:01 am EST
In the dynamic world of journalism, the quest to find relevant information has always been at the core of investigative reporting. This pursuit of truth has been revolutionized by technological advancements, particularly through the introduction of advanced search techniques. These tools have not only amplified the scope of research but have also honed the precision of information sourcing.

Unveiling the Power of Google Dorks

At the heart of this revolution is Henk van Ess, a renowned specialist in sourcing public information, who has brought to light the power of Google “dorks.” These are advanced search operators designed to refine Google searches to yield highly relevant results. Presented recently at the Global Investigative Journalism Conference (GIJC23), these operators have been hailed as game-changers in the field of investigative journalism.

Google Dorks: A Precision Tool for Journalists

Google Dorks enable journalists to conduct specific searches by defining parameters such as date ranges and file types, or by narrowing the search to particular websites. This allows for more efficient and targeted online research, a process that is integral to investigative journalism. This is further exemplified by the practices at the Centre for Public Integrity, where researchers are required to conduct extensive research before contacting sources.

Enhancing Investigative Reporting

The adoption of Google Dorks can significantly enhance the ability of journalists to find pertinent information for their investigations. This, in turn, can lead to an improvement in the quality and accuracy of their reporting. The role of technology is not limited to search techniques but also extends to the impact of automation, algorithms, and artificial intelligence on cross-border journalism. These advancements are reshaping the production methods, content, and structural consequences of automated journalism.

As we stride into an era where technology and journalism are becoming increasingly intertwined, the use of advanced search techniques like Google Dorks is likely to become a standard practice in investigative reporting. The quest for truth continues, but now with more precision and efficiency, thanks to the power of technological innovation.

Wojciech Zylm

Hailing from Warsaw, Wojciech Zylm is a devoted correspondent with a keen interest in communicating vital global news. Since 2018, he has consistently furthered his journalistic talents, keeping his finger on the pulse of current affairs and political happenings. Infusing facts with compelling narratives, Wojciech provides extensive reports on a myriad of subjects, spanning politics, culture, and technology, ensuring his audience stays abreast and interested. His extraordinary abilities and dedication to his profession solidify his position as a crucial asset in the realm of international journalism.

