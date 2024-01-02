en English
BNN Newsroom

Google Docs Dating: A Novel Approach to Finding Love in the Digital Age

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 2, 2024 at 3:26 pm EST
Google Docs Dating: A Novel Approach to Finding Love in the Digital Age

As the digital world continues to evolve, so does the quest for love. An emerging trend has seen singles eschewing traditional dating apps in favor of a refreshingly novel approach: the creation and sharing of personal dating profiles in Google Documents. Known as the ‘Date Me Directory,’ this trend offers a platform for individuals to detail their preferences, interests, and relationship goals in a shared document, made publicly accessible.

A New Chapter in Digital Dating

Participants in the ‘Date Me Directory’ are required to disclose a range of personal information, including their gender, dating preferences, location, stance on monogamy versus polyamory, and community affiliations. The current directory shows a gender distribution of 70% male and 30% female, illustrating its appeal across the gender spectrum.

Seeking Genuine Connections

Tara Schuster, a Los Angeles-based author, took to creating her dating document in pursuit of a more genuine connection. Despite the dominance of dating apps, she experienced what many call ‘app burnout’ and sought a new avenue to establish meaningful relationships. While she has yet to find a compatible match, she asserts that this novel approach has helped raise her dating standards.

Encouraging Personal Responses

Ujwal Velagapudi, a serial entrepreneur, also crafted a dating document. His objective was to involve his social network in the search for a serious relationship. The result? More personal responses than he ever received on dating apps. Meanwhile, June, an MBA student, relishes the creative freedom this format offers. She reports deeper conversations with potential matches, offering an insight into the benefits of this innovative dating trend.

A Thorough Self-Portrait

Dragos, a software and AI worker, values the opportunity to present a more comprehensive self-portrait and share more with potential partners. The success rate of these dating documents varies, but users commend the change in dynamics and the prospect of quality over quantity in their dating experiences. As the dating landscape continues to evolve, the ‘Date Me Directory’ redefines our expectations, reminding us that the search for love is as diverse as the individuals involved.

BNN Newsroom
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

