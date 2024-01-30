Google Chrome and Microsoft Edge Cause Black Spots on Displays: Here's How to Fix

The digital realm is ablaze with recent reports of Windows users encountering black spots on their screens while surfing the web using popular browsers, Google Chrome and Microsoft Edge. These black spots, often distressing for users, have led many to question the integrity of their hardware. If this issue only surfaces when using Chrome or Edge, a browser-based issue rather than a hardware malfunction is the likely culprit.

Decoding the Problem

For the uninitiated, one common troubleshooting step to resolve this issue is to turn off the hardware acceleration feature within the browser. This feature aims to bolster browser performance by redirecting tasks from the CPU to other components, such as the GPU or audio cards. While this can expedite browser operations, it can also engender issues like the appearance of black spots when the video card struggles to meet the demands.

The Role of Hardware Acceleration

Hardware acceleration, in essence, is a technique where a computer's hardware is used to perform some functions more efficiently than is possible in software running on a general-purpose CPU. For instance, decoding a video file is a computationally intensive task that can be performed significantly faster using dedicated hardware in the GPU.

Disabling the Hardware Acceleration

Disabling hardware acceleration has been a recommended workaround that has aided numerous users, as proposed on online platforms like Reddit. This solution, while not foolproof, has been found to resolve the appearance of black spots on the screen during browser usage. However, if the problem persists post attempting this solution, users might contemplate switching to an alternative browser.