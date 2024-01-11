Google Assistant Overhaul: Discontinuation of Underutilized Features Amidst Layoffs

In a surprising move, Google has announced a major overhaul of its Google Assistant, discontinuing several features deemed 'underutilized.' This significant change, effective from January 26, 2024, will impact a host of devices from mobile phones to smart speakers and displays.

Trimming Down the Google Assistant

As part of its strategy to prioritize experiences loved by users, Google has decided to retire 17 features of the Google Assistant. Some of the key functionalities being removed include voice-controlled sending of emails and messages, accessing cookbooks and recipes, managing stopwatches, initiating calls and broadcasts to family groups, and scheduling events on Google Calendar, among others. Additionally, the voice control for Fitbit activities and the media and radio alarms will also be discontinued.

Users activating these features will receive notifications about their impending discontinuation, with most of them disappearing by February 26th. Google suggests alternatives like using custom routines or other apps to replace the lost functionalities. However, these alternatives may not fully replicate the axed features, potentially disrupting the user experience.

Changes in Google App and Pixel Devices

Google is also implementing changes in the Google app and Pixel devices. The microphone on these platforms will now trigger Search responses instead of completing actions. This change means the Pixel Search bar microphone will launch Voice Search rather than the Assistant. Google aims to provide a more consistent experience and prompt users with older versions to upgrade for optimal performance through these changes.

Job Cuts Amidst a Changing Landscape

These changes come closely on the heels of Google's announcement of laying off around a thousand employees. The layoffs, part of Google's cost-cutting measures, will affect some from the Google Assistant team. The Alphabet Workers Union has criticized this move, pledging to fight until job security is ensured. These layoffs are part of a larger trend in the tech sector, with big names like Meta, Spotify, and Amazon also announcing significant job cuts in the past year.

More information about these sweeping changes is available on the Google Assistant help page. With Google in a fierce rivalry with Microsoft in the artificial intelligence domain, these changes are a clear indication of Google's approach to streamline its operations and focus on its core priorities.