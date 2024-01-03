en English
Gombe United in Hot Water: Governor Threatens Funding Cut Over Poor Performance

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 2, 2024 at 9:06 pm EST
In a New Year broadcast that has left many stunned, the Governor of Gombe State, Muhammad Inuwa Yahaya, voiced his dissatisfaction with the performance of state-owned football club, Gombe United, in the ongoing 2023/24 Nigeria Premier League season. The governor’s words were stark, highlighting a stark disparity between Gombe United and the privately-owned Doma United, both hailing from the same state.

Performance Discrepancy Between the Clubs

The governor’s frustration is rooted in the lackluster performance of Gombe United, currently positioned 16th in the league with a tally of six wins, one draw, and nine losses, amassing a total of 19 points. In stark contrast, Doma United is thriving, seated at third place with nine wins, two draws, and five losses, boasting 29 points.

Financial Support and Lackluster Performance

Despite the government’s hefty monthly funding of N12 million dedicated to Gombe United, the club’s results have been rather disappointing, especially in comparison to Doma United, which operates with no government support. This disparity in success, despite the difference in financial backing, has infuriated the governor, leading to his stern warning.

Gombe’s Future Support Under Scrutiny

Yahaya cautioned that if Gombe United doesn’t step up its game, the state might reconsider its support, potentially redirecting it towards Doma United. This warning serves as a wake-up call for Gombe United and adds a new layer of pressure to the team’s performance in the upcoming games.

Adding to Gombe United’s troubles, player Chijoke Alaekwe has transferred to Libyan club Al Saad for an undisclosed fee after making 14 appearances and scoring two goals in the current season. This move follows Alaekwe’s previous stints with Ifeanyi Ubah FC, Nasarawa United, and Kano Pillars, and a brief engagement in the Bangladesh league in 2022.

