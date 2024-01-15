Gold Coast Turf Club Unveils TAB Magic Millions Sunlight: A New Race with Unique Conditions

The Gold Coast Turf Club has announced its latest addition to the Magic Millions series — the TAB Magic Millions Sunlight. This $3 million race is designated for three-year-old thoroughbreds and is set to make its premiere on January 10, 2025. The race will cover a distance of 1100 meters and will serve as a feature night race, preceding the 2025 Star Gold Coast Magic Millions Raceday.

Unique Conditions and Limited Field

What sets the TAB Magic Millions Sunlight apart are its unique conditions. The race will implement fixed weights for colts, geldings, and fillies. Apprentice jockeys, however, will not be allowed to claim weight allowances. The race will also have a limited field of just 12 horses, but provisions have been made for 5 additional emergency entries.

A Race with a Twist: Slot Purchase System

The TAB Magic Millions Sunlight introduces a slot purchase system – a notable aspect of this event. Eleven slots are available for purchase, with one being allocated through an auction. It’s a twist that brings a new dimension to the Magic Millions series, offering an exciting opportunity for owners and trainers to compete for a significant prize in a high-profile event.

Early Birds Get the Worm

Organizers have encouraged participants to submit their Expressions of Interest early. The final application cutoff is set for February 29, 2024. This early bird system ensures that priority will be given to those who make their intentions known sooner rather than later, adding another layer of competition to this event.

This latest race adds a fresh dimension to the Magic Millions series, giving the Gold Coast Turf Club another opportunity to showcase the best in horse racing. The TAB Magic Millions Sunlight is more than a race; it’s a testament to the endurance of this sport and the continuous quest for innovation within the industry.