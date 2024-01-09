en English
BNN Newsroom

Godrej Agrovet Ventures into Oil Palm Processing in Telangana with Sime Darby

author
By: Dil Bar Irshad
Published: January 9, 2024 at 10:36 am EST
Godrej Agrovet Company Ltd, a multi-faceted agribusiness firm, is poised to fortify its presence in Telangana by establishing an integrated Oil Palm processing unit in the state’s Khammam district. The company is embarking on this venture in partnership with the Malaysia-based Sime Darby Company, a global leader in the palm oil industry.

Collaboration with Global Palm Oil Leader

Under the leadership of Managing Director Iram Singh Yadav, a delegation from Godrej Agrovet met with Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy to discuss the proposed initiative. The meeting, which also saw the presence of State IT and Industries Minister D Sridhar Babu, Chief Secretary Sanhti Kumari, and other officials, was an opportunity for the two parties to explore the potential for growth and expansion in Telangana.

Expanding Horizons in Telangana

During the meeting, the Chief Minister suggested the delegation consider opportunities beyond the realm of agribusiness. He highlighted the potential for growth in the real estate, furniture, and consumer goods sectors within the state, all areas where the Godrej Group has a significant presence. In addition to this, he pledged full support to the company in expanding its oil palm and dairy operations in Telangana.

Corporate Social Responsibility and Skill Development

Chief Minister Revanth also recommended that the company engage in skill development initiatives as part of its corporate social responsibility (CSR) efforts. In a world where companies are increasingly being judged by their commitment to social causes, CSR initiatives can help businesses build a positive image and foster goodwill in the communities they serve. This suggestion aligns with Godrej Agrovet’s history of community-focused initiatives and commitment to sustainable development.

In conclusion, this promising collaboration between Godrej Agrovet and Sime Darby represents a significant step towards the expansion of Telangana’s agribusiness sector. With the support of the state government, the initiative has the potential to create jobs, stimulate economic growth, and contribute to the development of the region.

BNN Newsroom
author

Dil Bar Irshad

Dil Bar Irshad, esteemed affiliate of the All India Media Association, has carved a niche in global journalism. As an international correspondent for BNN, Dil Bar has showcased versatility across various news segments, notably shining in eco-journalism. His zeal for crafting compelling narratives and delivering deep insights cements his pivotal role within the BNN ensemble. With unparalleled dedication and a distinctive viewpoint, he enriches the global discourse, deepening the audience's grasp on pressing events.

