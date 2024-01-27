Go Negosyo Supports LAB For All Initiative: Aiming to Empower Filipino Women

Founder of Go Negosyo, Jose Ma. "Joey" Concepcion 3rd, has pledged his support for the Lingap at Alagang Bayanihan (LAB) For All initiative. This program, led by First Lady Marie Louise "Liza" Araneta-Marcos, aims to bring primary services directly to the people of the Philippines. It places a special emphasis on assisting women in communities, providing them with the necessary resources to become entrepreneurs.

Empowering Women through Entrepreneurship

The LAB For All program seeks to empower women, equipping them with the tools needed to start their own businesses. In a recent meeting with the first lady, Concepcion announced that Go Negosyo would contribute to this initiative. Their goal is to help LAB For All beneficiaries, particularly women, gain access to entrepreneurial resources. This move is in line with the whole-of-government approach and involves collaboration with several national government agencies.

Primary Health Care: A Key to Productivity

Concepcion emphasized the critical role of primary health care services in enabling individuals to care for themselves and their families. By ensuring that individuals are healthy and able to work, these services indirectly contribute to productivity and economic growth. The importance of a healthy society cannot be overstated, and Concepcion acknowledged this in his statements.

Promoting Collaboration for Greater Impact

Recognizing the need for a collaborative effort between the public and private sectors, Concepcion expressed Go Negosyo's readiness to work with the government. The LAB For All caravan, initiated by the first lady, has already been implemented in various towns and cities across the country. It provides free laboratory services, consultations, and medicines to Filipinos, aligning with President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.'s commitment to make essential health care services accessible at the community level.