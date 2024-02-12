GNIDA's Zero Tolerance Approach: Fighting Illegal Construction and Land Mafia

Greater Noida Industrial Development Authority (GNIDA) is stepping up its fight against illegal construction activities within its jurisdiction. The authority's CEO, NG Ravi Kumar, confirmed that consistent measures are being taken to demolish these structures and register FIRs against the responsible parties. This development comes as a much-needed response to the growing concern over the proliferation of the land mafia in the region.

Demolitions and FIRs: GNIDA's Zero Tolerance Approach

In an effort to curb illegal construction, GNIDA has adopted a zero-tolerance approach. The authority is demolishing unlawful structures and ensuring that FIRs are registered against those found guilty. This strong stance sends a clear message to the land mafia and other criminal elements that their activities will not be tolerated. Furthermore, GNIDA has announced that electricity connections from NPCL or UPPCL will only be approved once an NOC has been obtained.

Public Awareness and Collaboration: Key to Combating the Land Mafia

Recognizing the importance of public involvement in combating illegal construction, GNIDA is urging residents to be cautious when investing in properties. CEO NG Ravi Kumar has warned the public not to invest in properties promoted by the land mafia or other unlawful entities. Regular campaigns will be conducted to identify and take action against illegal constructions. Additionally, GNIDA plans to collaborate with residents' welfare associations to maintain vigilance and report any suspicious activities.

Assigning Unique IDs and Recovery of Demolition Charges

To further strengthen its efforts against illegal construction, GNIDA will assign unique IDs to properties within its jurisdiction. This measure will help streamline the process of identifying and taking action against violators. Moreover, the authority has emphasized the importance of recovering demolition charges from defaulters. By holding violators accountable, GNIDA aims to deter others from engaging in illegal construction activities.

As Greater Noida continues to develop, the need for strict laws and immediate action against violators has become increasingly apparent. By taking a firm stance against illegal construction and collaborating with residents, GNIDA is not only working to combat the land mafia but also protecting the interests of law-abiding citizens. As the situation unfolds, it is evident that the fight against illegal construction requires the collective efforts of authorities and residents alike.

The issue of illegal construction and the rise of the land mafia serve as a stark reminder of the challenges that modern cities face. By focusing on stringent laws, immediate action, and public involvement, Greater Noida Industrial Development Authority is setting an example for other regions grappling with similar issues. As the battle against illegal construction rages on, the residents of Greater Noida can take solace in the knowledge that their authorities are committed to preserving the integrity of their city.

By implementing unique IDs for properties and maintaining vigilance, GNIDA is demonstrating its commitment to combating illegal construction and the land mafia. With the support of residents and their welfare associations, Greater Noida is poised to become a beacon of hope in the fight against criminal elements that threaten the very fabric of urban development.

