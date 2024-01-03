en English
BNN Newsroom

GM Reports Impressive Vehicle Sales in 2023, Despite Challenges in EV Segment

By: Quadri Adejumo
Published: January 3, 2024 at 3:52 pm EST
GM Reports Impressive Vehicle Sales in 2023, Despite Challenges in EV Segment

General Motors (GM) reported a 14.1% increase in U.S. vehicle sales in 2023, selling approximately 2.6 million vehicles, a performance that marks the automaker’s best since 2019. This growth aligns with the overall industry’s expectations; industry analysts anticipate total U.S. industry sales to reach 15.5 million vehicles for 2023, a 14% increase compared to the previous year. GM projects industry sales to touch 16 million in 2024, which would be the highest since 2019.

Brand Performance Contributing to GM’s Growth

The sales growth for GM was primarily powered by a 61% surge in its Buick brand sales and a 13.1% uptick for Chevrolet. The GMC and Cadillac brands also saw their sales increase by about 9% each. Despite a 46-day strike led by the United Auto Workers union, GM’s performance remained robust, with the company expecting strong industry sales in the coming year.

Electric Vehicle Sales Still Lagging Behind

However, GM’s electric vehicle (EV) sales were less than stellar, with only 75,883 units sold, representing 2.9% of the company’s total sales. The majority of these were now discontinued Chevrolet Bolt models. GM has encountered challenges in ramping up production of its new ‘Ultium’ EV line, primarily due to significant battery module assembly issues.

GM’s Strategy to Promote EV Sales

In response to the new federal tax credit requirements that became effective on January 1, GM plans to offer $7,500 in incentives for models that no longer qualify for federal tax credits. This initiative is part of GM’s commitment to the future of EVs, even in the face of current ineligibility for certain tax incentives due to stringent assembly and material requirements. GM’s strategy also includes a plan to change its supply chains for battery components to comply with the federal tax credit by early 2024 and a goal to have 1 million units of EV capacity by 2025.

BNN Newsroom
Quadri Adejumo

Quadri Adesola Adejumo stands as a distinguished journalist with a passion for weaving community-focused stories from varied perspectives. His journalistic endeavors have led him to partner with some of the world's most respected institutions, including Reuters, AFP News, the World Health Organization, the Norwegian Refugee Council, Save the Children, and the Thomson Foundation. Adejumo's commitment to storytelling showcases his dedication to bringing diverse subjects to the forefront, making him an invaluable voice in international journalism.

