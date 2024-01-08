en English
BNN Newsroom

Gloucestershire Police Warn of Scam Calls in North Cotswolds

By: Bijay Laxmi
Published: January 8, 2024 at 1:12 am EST | Updated: Jan 8, 2024 at 1:38 am EST
Gloucestershire Police Warn of Scam Calls in North Cotswolds

Residents of the north Cotswolds in Gloucestershire are on high alert following a series of disturbing phone calls. These calls, seemingly benign on the surface, are part of a larger, more sinister plot.

Individuals on the other end of the line claim to be discussing wall insulation and inform homeowners that they will be visiting their properties at 9am the following Monday.

Recognizing the predatory nature of these calls, Gloucestershire police have identified this pattern as a scam.

In response, they have issued a community alert, urging residents to stay vigilant and raising awareness about this fraudulent activity.

The alert is particularly aimed at the elderly and vulnerable populations who might be more susceptible to such scams.

Bijay Laxmi

Bijay Laxmi Chakraborty is a distinguished international correspondent with a notable record of reporting on US, UK, and worldwide events. Driven by an unwavering commitment to truth and enlightening her audience, Bijay offers nuanced and unbiased journalism. Her distinct viewpoint on global matters ensures that her coverage not only captivates but also educates her audience.

