Gloucestershire Police Warn of Scam Calls in North Cotswolds

Residents of the north Cotswolds in Gloucestershire are on high alert following a series of disturbing phone calls. These calls, seemingly benign on the surface, are part of a larger, more sinister plot.

Individuals on the other end of the line claim to be discussing wall insulation and inform homeowners that they will be visiting their properties at 9am the following Monday.

Recognizing the predatory nature of these calls, Gloucestershire police have identified this pattern as a scam.

In response, they have issued a community alert, urging residents to stay vigilant and raising awareness about this fraudulent activity.

The alert is particularly aimed at the elderly and vulnerable populations who might be more susceptible to such scams.