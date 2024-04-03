Global Voices Ring Out: World's Top Town Criers to Compete in Montgomery, Wales

The quaint Welsh town of Montgomery is buzzing with anticipation as it prepares to host the International Town Crier Competition this September. Around 40 entrants from across the globe, including the United States, Canada, Australia, New Zealand, and the United Kingdom, will vie for the prestigious title and the George Carpenter trophy. This event, meticulously organized by Montgomery's own town crier of 22 years, Sue Blower, is not just a competition but a celebration of a tradition that dates back centuries.

A Tradition Revived

The competition, which runs from September 13-15, serves as a platform for town criers to showcase their unique skills. Competitors will deliver two cries: a 'home cry' that shares the beauty and virtues of their own town, and a 'set cry' on a given topic to test their creativity and eloquence. Esteemed judges, including the Earl of Powis and Welsh Government Minister Eluned Morgan, will evaluate the cries based on volume, clarity, diction, and content. This event not only honors the rich heritage of town criers but also aims to draw visitors to Montgomery, offering a boost to local tourism and economy.

Community and Global Connections

Montgomery's residents are eager to welcome the international competitors and spectators, underlining the town's community spirit and hospitality. The competition offers a unique opportunity for cultural exchange and showcases the town's attractions, from its historic buildings to its picturesque landscapes. The Ancient & Honourable Guild of Town Criers, who has been instrumental in organizing this event, emphasizes the importance of keeping the town crier tradition alive in the modern world, while fostering global connections.

Implications for Montgomery and Beyond

This international gathering of town criers in Montgomery is more than just a competition; it's a testament to the enduring appeal of historical traditions in connecting communities across the world. As participants prepare their cries and Montgomery readies itself for the spotlight, the event promises to be a memorable occasion that will leave a lasting impact on the town and its visitors. By highlighting the art of town crying, Montgomery sets an example of how cultural heritage events can stimulate local economies, promote tourism, and strengthen global ties.

As the world's best town criers gear up to compete in Wales, Montgomery is set to echo with cries from around the globe, each telling a unique story of hometown pride and global unity. This event not only celebrates the historical significance of town criers but also spotlights Montgomery as a vibrant