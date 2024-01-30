Global Survey Reveals One in Three Pets Homeless: Mars Petcare Pledges Support

In a groundbreaking international study, Mars Petcare has partnered with a coalition of animal welfare experts to unveil alarming statistics regarding pet homelessness. The 'State of Pet Homelessness Project' reveals that nearly 35% of cats and dogs across 20 selected countries are either living on the streets or awaiting adoption in shelters. This alarming figure translates to approximately 362 million homeless pets worldwide.

Unveiling the Scale of Pet Homelessness

The State of Pet Homelessness Project is an ambitious initiative aimed at informing targeted actions to alleviate pet homelessness on a global scale. The study was conducted collaboratively by Mars Petcare and Humane Society International, among other organizations, and has provided significant insights into the magnitude of pet homelessness. According to the findings, one in three pets is currently homeless across the surveyed countries. In South Africa alone, the study estimates that there are approximately 4.05 million cats and dogs without homes.

Addressing Pet Homelessness: The Role of Data

Suraya Hamdulay, the corporate manager at Mars Multisales, emphasised the critical role of the data gathered from this survey. The information provides a solid foundation upon which strategies can be developed to effectively home displaced pets and address the underlying causes of pet homelessness. She further added that the findings could be used to inform and guide future policies and initiatives designed to combat this pressing issue.

Mars's Contribution to Mitigating Pet Homelessness

In response to the findings of the study, Mars has made a commitment to support 30 million vulnerable pets over the next five years. This pledge is backed by a generous donation of $500,000 to Humane Society International. The funds will be used to tackle pet homelessness, provide care for vulnerable animals, and support initiatives aimed at creating a world where every pet has a home.

Newsbreak Senior Producer Taresh Harreeparshad hosted a podcast focusing on this pressing issue, shedding light on the scale of pet homelessness and the steps that can be taken to mitigate it. The podcast emphasised the importance of collective action and the need for everyone to play their part in addressing this global issue.