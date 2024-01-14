Global Reinsurers Introduce Cancellation Clauses Amid Middle East Conflict

In the wake of escalating conflict in the Middle East between Israel and Hamas, global reinsurers are pivoting their strategy. They have begun incorporating cancellation clauses into policies for businesses operating in the region. These clauses, introduced during policy renegotiations at the year’s start, aim to shield against the looming threat of a full-scale Middle East conflict. This development, confirmed by four market participants, is a novel approach to mitigating risk.

Implications of Cancellation Clauses

If these clauses are activated, it would imply that insurers would no longer provide reinsurance coverage for any newly underwritten assets in the event of damages resulting from political violence, such as rocket attacks. Consequently, this transformative shift is likely to result in higher premiums or reduced coverage for clients. The insurance industry recognizes the elevated risk of unforeseen events in the region, with an estimated exposure of $10bn to Israel through political violence and terrorism policies.

Reinsurers’ Response and Industry Impact

In response to the increasing volatility, reinsurers are not merely implementing cancellation clauses. They are also demanding increased prices and encouraging primary insurers to cap coverage in Israel and nearby countries, including Lebanon and Jordan. Some insurers have reportedly accepted these cancellation clauses despite the uncertainty they induce. A debate is currently underway to define what constitutes an escalation that could trigger these clauses.

Businesses Adapt to Increased Risk

Given the amplified risk and costs, some businesses are choosing not to include cover for Israeli assets. Instead, they are relying on state compensation funds. The reinsurance sector, boasting a capital of approximately $600bn, is under strain due to inflation, natural disasters, and the ongoing war in Ukraine, leading to generally higher insurance costs. The introduction of cancellation provisions mirrors actions taken after the war in Ukraine, where some countries were excluded from contracts entirely.

Marine Insurance Market Feels the Heat

Moreover, the marine insurance market has experienced a significant surge in costs for traversing through the Red Sea and Suez Canal owing to attacks by Iran-backed Houthi rebels. This development has prompted some shipowners to reroute around Africa. Reinsurers like Munich Re, Swiss Re, Scor, and Hannover Re have either declined to comment or are adopting individual approaches to managing risks in the region.