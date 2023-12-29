en English
World’s Population Surpasses 8 Billion on New Year’s Day 2024

By: Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed
Published: December 28, 2023 at 9:26 pm EST | Updated: Dec 29, 2023 at 3:20 am EST
As the world welcomes 2024, the global population has breached the milestone of 8 billion individuals, according to the U.S. Census Bureau. This substantial growth, accounting for an increase of 75 million people over the past year, represents a growth rate of just under 1%. The start of the new year is expected to see 4.3 births and two deaths every second on a worldwide scale.

The United States, however, has experienced a comparatively slower growth rate of 0.53% over the past year, adding around 1.7 million people. By New Year’s Day, the U.S. population is projected to reach 335.8 million. This slower pace of growth has raised concerns among demographers like William Frey from The Brookings Institution. According to Frey, if current trends persist, the 2020s may witness the slowest growth rate in U.S. history, potentially below 4% from 2020 to 2030. This is a stark contrast to the growth rate of 7.3% following the Great Depression in the 1930s.

Immigration: A Key Element in U.S. Population Growth

Despite the slower natural increase, U.S. population growth is not expected to stagnate. Net international migration is anticipated to contribute significantly to the U.S. population, adding one person every 28.3 seconds. This influx of people from overseas is expected to prevent a population decline, resulting in an overall population increase of one person every 24.2 seconds. This combination of births, deaths, and net international migration will play a crucial role in shaping the U.S. population landscape in the coming years.

On a global scale, the population increase is a testament to the resilience and expansion of humanity. The growth rate of just under 1% represents the collective outcomes of countless individual lives, cultures, and societies. As we cross the threshold of 8 billion people, it marks an unprecedented chapter in human history. However, it also highlights the ever-increasing pressure on resources, economies, and the environment, calling for responsible and sustainable practices for a balanced future.

BNN Newsroom United States
Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed

Hailing from Nigeria, Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed stands as a distinguished political scientist and a seasoned journalist for BNN Nigeria. Backed by robust academic credentials and a vast journalistic journey, he offers razor-sharp analysis and in-depth insights into global occurrences. Nasiru's profound expertise enriches the newsroom, ensuring a nuanced understanding of the complex tapestry of international affairs.

