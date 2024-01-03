en English
BNN Newsroom

Global Mining Industry: The Invisible Impacts of Data Gaps

By: Wojciech Zylm
Published: January 3, 2024 at 11:26 am EST
Global Mining Industry: The Invisible Impacts of Data Gaps

Researchers Victor Maus and Tim T. Werner have highlighted a significant issue plaguing the global mining industry – the lack of comprehensive and reliable data. This deficiency is not just a statistical concern but poses a serious impediment to understanding the sector’s environmental and community impacts, they argue. Despite mining’s pivotal role in procuring materials foundational to modern infrastructure and technology, such as iron, copper, cobalt, and lithium, the world continues to operate without a comprehensive inventory of its mines and exploration zones.

Elusive Data and Invisible Impacts

Publicly available data on mine production, waste, pollution, water and energy consumption are scarce. The legality of operations is another area clouded in uncertainty. As per the United Nations Environment Programme, more than 80% of gold mined in Colombia and Venezuela is believed to come from illicit operations. This illustrates the myriad challenges faced in effectively tracking the industry and its impacts.

The Pitfalls of Incomplete Databases

The researchers point to the over-reliance on incomplete databases, such as the S&P Capital IQ Pro, as a significant contributor to the fragmented view of the industry. This database, which sits behind a paywall, lacks extensive information, leaving many aspects of the industry shrouded in mystery.

Recommendations for a More Transparent Future

The authors advocate for transparency around data biases and acknowledgment of the limitations of existing databases. They suggest that including statements of data bias and completeness in global mining studies could help provide a clearer picture of the industry. They also recommend accounting for potential unofficial mining and commodity trading activities and tailoring results to reflect the absence of site-specific data until more comprehensive data become available.

As the global demand for minerals continues to increase, driven by progress in technology and infrastructure, the need for a complete and transparent overview of the mining industry becomes more urgent. The industry’s move towards digitalization might hold the potential to narrow this information gap. However, until such a time, the call for transparency and acknowledgment of data limitations remains paramount.

Wojciech Zylm

Hailing from Warsaw, Wojciech Zylm is a devoted correspondent with a keen interest in communicating vital global news. Since 2018, he has consistently furthered his journalistic talents, keeping his finger on the pulse of current affairs and political happenings. Infusing facts with compelling narratives, Wojciech provides extensive reports on a myriad of subjects, spanning politics, culture, and technology, ensuring his audience stays abreast and interested. His extraordinary abilities and dedication to his profession solidify his position as a crucial asset in the realm of international journalism.

