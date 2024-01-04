Global Forecast 2024: Weather, Economy, and Politics

The advent of 2024 brings with it a surge of uncertainty as extreme weather events, economic unpredictability, and geopolitical tensions continue to shape global narratives. The past year witnessed significant hurdles, notably the conflict between Ukraine and Russia and escalating tensions in Israel, located in the already volatile Middle East. Emerging as a new concern in the realm of global trade is the increasing conflict in the Red Sea, causing disruptions in the crucial transit of container shipments. Such disturbances pave the way for potential hikes in commodity prices, as ships are necessitated to opt for lengthier alternative routes. Although the oil market demonstrated resilience towards the end of 2023, the opening trading sessions of January 2024 are hinting at emerging volatility, suggesting that the conflicts and disruptions are finally casting a longer shadow on the markets.

RANE’s Annual Geopolitical Forecast for 2024

RANE, in its Annual Geopolitical Forecast for 2024, underlines the influence of global elections on 3 billion people and the consequent impact on international relations. The forecast pinpoints major trends for 2024, including policy gridlocks in Germany, Italy, and France, supply chain decoupling in the technology sector, political ambiguity in South Africa, and escalating inter-communal tensions tied to India’s elections.

The struggle for natural resources and the implications of Artificial Intelligence (AI) are the dominant challenges predicted for the global economy in 2024. The international economy, fragmenting back into power blocs, is heating the competition for natural resources. The article also delves into the resultant challenges, such as the competition for resources in Africa, South America, and Indonesia.

The Global Uncertainty of 2024

The onset of 2024 has propelled uncertainty and elections to the global forefront. The U.S. presidential election, scheduled for November 5th, is expected to feature Joe Biden and Donald Trump as crucial figures. Contributing to this global ambiguity are the ongoing Ukraine crisis, the upcoming Russian presidential election, and the persisting Palestine-Israel conflict. The U.S. economy is anticipated to oscillate between a soft landing and a mild recession in 2024. The Palestine-Israel conflict continues to influence not just politics and security, but also the economic and social spheres in the Middle East.

2024 – A Year of Economic Unpredictability

With geopolitical tensions on the rise and interest rates remaining high, 2024 is shaping up to be another tumultuous year for the global economy, particularly for emerging markets. The global economic outlook for 2024 is marked by a further slowdown in real GDP growth with expectations set at 2.7%. Major economies, including the US, the Eurozone, and China, will each face distinct challenges that keep growth subdued. Urban consumers maintain a cautious approach to their spending as surging mortgage rates and borrowing costs put further strain on household budgets.