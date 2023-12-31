en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
BNN Newsroom

Global Family Day: A Celebration of Unity and Peace

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: December 31, 2023 at 2:38 am EST
Global Family Day: A Celebration of Unity and Peace

The dawn of a new year invariably brings with it an air of hope and renewal, and for those who recognize and celebrate Global Family Day, this sentiment is amplified. As the world ushers in another year on January 1, 2024, it also marks the annual celebration of a concept that transcends geographical boundaries and cultural differences, emphasizing that we all belong to one extended global family.

A Donor’s Vision: A Global Family

In a world increasingly divided by borders and ideologies, a unique endeavor is underway. A donor has embarked on a mission to father children from 200 different nations, envisioning a globally diverse family. With an estimated budget of $10 million, the project not only involves fathering children but also includes the financial responsibility of supporting the mothers and ensuring the upbringing and education of the children. The intention behind this effort is to promote cultural exchange and celebrate diversity, reflecting the ethos of Global Family Day.

The United Nations and the Birth of Global Family Day

In 1997, the United Nations General Assembly initiated the International Decade for the Culture of Peace and Non-Violence for the Children of the World. Two years later, it invited all member states to dedicate the first day of each year to peace-building strategies. This marked the inception of Global Family Day, which was formally declared an annual event in 2001. The day, also known as World Peace Day, promotes world unity and international harmony, reminding us that despite our differences, we are all part of one large family.

The Holy Family: A Model for All

While Global Family Day promotes unity on a broader scale, there are also celebrations that highlight the importance of family within specific cultural contexts. The Feast of the Holy Family of Jesus, Mary, and Joseph, celebrated on the Sunday following Christmas, underscores the sanctity of family. The Holy Family is portrayed as the ‘true model of life,’ emphasizing the virtues and love embedded within this familial unit.

Global Family Day 2024: A Call for Unity

As we approach Global Family Day 2024, the specific theme for the year remains undisclosed. However, the significance of the day remains unchanged. Organizations around the world arrange informative webinars, engage in peace-building activities, and create petitions for ongoing conflicts. These pursuits reflect the day’s commitment to fostering unity, promoting peace, and nurturing the idea that we are all part of a global family.

0
BNN Newsroom
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh Attends Convocation of Tezpur University

By Rafia Tasleem

Reflecting on 2023: A Comprehensive Review by Talk of the Nation

By BNN Correspondents

Bruins Triumph Over Devils: A Spectacular Comeback

By Safak Costu

Power Play: Punjab Grapples with Electricity and Gas Shortages, Citizens in Distress

By Mazhar Abbas

President Petro Reflects on Mixed Year, Celebrates Single-Digit Inflat ...
@BNN Newsroom · 1 min
President Petro Reflects on Mixed Year, Celebrates Single-Digit Inflat ...
heart comment 0
President Petro Reflects on Mixed Year, Celebrates Single-Digit Inflation Success

By María Alejandra Trujillo

President Petro Reflects on Mixed Year, Celebrates Single-Digit Inflation Success
Bruins Triumph Over Devils: A Spectacular Comeback

By Safak Costu

Bruins Triumph Over Devils: A Spectacular Comeback
Dave Chappelle’s Show Ends Abruptly Following Fan’s Phone Use

By BNN Correspondents

Dave Chappelle's Show Ends Abruptly Following Fan's Phone Use
JBL Vibe Buds Now at a Bargain on Amazon; Other Tech Deals Highlighted

By BNN Correspondents

JBL Vibe Buds Now at a Bargain on Amazon; Other Tech Deals Highlighted
Latest Headlines
World News
Bruins Triumph Over Devils: A Spectacular Comeback
51 seconds
Bruins Triumph Over Devils: A Spectacular Comeback
President Petro Reflects on Mixed Year, Celebrates Single-Digit Inflation Success
1 min
President Petro Reflects on Mixed Year, Celebrates Single-Digit Inflation Success
President Petro Reflects on Mixed Year, Celebrates Single-Digit Inflation Success
3 mins
President Petro Reflects on Mixed Year, Celebrates Single-Digit Inflation Success
Bruins Triumph Over Devils: A Spectacular Comeback
3 mins
Bruins Triumph Over Devils: A Spectacular Comeback
International Space Station Astronauts to Ring in New Year 16 Times
5 mins
International Space Station Astronauts to Ring in New Year 16 Times
Cristiano Ronaldo: A Year of Triumph, Leading Goal Scorer of 2023
5 mins
Cristiano Ronaldo: A Year of Triumph, Leading Goal Scorer of 2023
President Petro Reflects on Mixed Year, Celebrates Single-Digit Inflation Success
6 mins
President Petro Reflects on Mixed Year, Celebrates Single-Digit Inflation Success
Cristiano Ronaldo: A Year of Triumph, Leading Goal Scorer of 2023
7 mins
Cristiano Ronaldo: A Year of Triumph, Leading Goal Scorer of 2023
Cristiano Ronaldo: A Year of Triumph, Leading Goal Scorer of 2023
10 mins
Cristiano Ronaldo: A Year of Triumph, Leading Goal Scorer of 2023
International Space Station Astronauts to Ring in New Year 16 Times
5 mins
International Space Station Astronauts to Ring in New Year 16 Times
International Space Station Astronauts to Ring in New Year 16 Times
18 mins
International Space Station Astronauts to Ring in New Year 16 Times
International Space Station Astronauts to Ring in New Year 16 Times
23 mins
International Space Station Astronauts to Ring in New Year 16 Times
International Space Station Astronauts to Ring in New Year 16 Times
24 mins
International Space Station Astronauts to Ring in New Year 16 Times
Recapping 2023: A Comprehensive Look at Global Events
33 mins
Recapping 2023: A Comprehensive Look at Global Events
Global Roundup: Gaza Conflict, Russian Air Attack, U.S. Politics, and More
6 hours
Global Roundup: Gaza Conflict, Russian Air Attack, U.S. Politics, and More
2023: A Year of Significant Shifts and Events Across Sectors
7 hours
2023: A Year of Significant Shifts and Events Across Sectors
A Look Back at 2023: 10 Record-Breaking Global Events
7 hours
A Look Back at 2023: 10 Record-Breaking Global Events
Cultural Tapestry: New Year's Eve Traditions Around the Globe
9 hours
Cultural Tapestry: New Year's Eve Traditions Around the Globe

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app