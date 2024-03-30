Global Efforts Stumble in Taxing Rich Multinationals and Billionaires: OECD and G20 Initiatives Unpack

Amid rising global inequality and economic disparities, the French government, led by President Emmanuel Macron, faces mounting pressure to implement taxes targeting the wealthy. While the administration voices support for such measures, it advocates for a coordinated international approach, highlighting the challenges and slow progress in taxing rich multinationals and billionaires through the OECD and the G20.

Taxing Multinationals: An OECD Challenge

In an ambitious move, over 140 countries endorsed a proposal under the OECD's guidance at the end of 2021, aiming to establish a minimum tax rate for multinational corporations. This initiative intended to curb the strategic shifting of profits to low-tax jurisdictions. However, as of now, the implementation has been fragmented. While the European Union and several countries have adopted a 15 percent minimum global tax rate, the United States and others lag behind, partly due to the political gridlock in an election year. The <a href="https://taxnews.ey.com/news/2024-0700-oecd-releases-sixth-annual-peer-review